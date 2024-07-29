BNxBBNaija9: Beta & Ndi Nne Secure Immunity as Other Pairs Face Possible Eviction

It’s the 2nd day of season 9 of Big Brother Naija, and the twists are already starting to unfold. The Head of House (HoH) game took an unexpected turn with the winners being selected through a ballot draw. The Mbadiwe Twins won the challenge, becoming the first HoH of the season. In a surprising twist, it was announced that the Heads of House will not have immunity, a huge departure from previous seasons where the HoH enjoyed immunity from eviction nominations and had veto power to save and replace housemates.

However, Big Brother has decided that this season, there will be no immunity for the Heads of House, setting the stage for a season full of unexpected turns!

Last night, Ndi Nne (Nne and Chinwe) won the first custodian challenge of the season.

The challenge required each of the 28 housemates to select a representative from their pairs. The 14 chosen representatives then had to find a plastic bottle hidden inside a pool of water. Nne successfully found the bottle with the custodian badge, making her duo the winners of the challenge. Their reward includes immunity for the week and the possession of a mystery card that allows them to influence nominations or evictions.

Watch Ndi Nne win the challenge:

The duo Beta, consisting of friends Tjay and Ben, won the first immunity challenge by successfully scoring seven balls into a basket, achieving the highest score among the 14 competing pairs. Like the custodian challenge, this victory grants them immunity from eviction this week.

As a result, Ndi Nne and Beta are safe from potential eviction, leaving the remaining contestants—Chekas, Nelita, Shatoria, Aces, Wanni x Handi, Zinwe, Doublekay, Streeze, Tami, Mbadiwe Twins, Floruish, and Radicals—all up for eviction.

Big Brother has announced that this Sunday, at least one pair with the fewest votes will be sent home. To save your favourite pair, make sure to vote. To vote via the website, kindly register here. To vote via the app, download the app and unlock votes based on your subscription. Click here to vote via the mobile site.

See the pairs up for eviction:

