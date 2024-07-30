Connect with us

Career

Ladun Awobokun takes Creativity to the Next Level as Filmone's New Chief Content Officer

written by Filmone Entertainment
Filmone, a leading Nigerian film production and distribution company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ladun Awobokun as Chief Content Officer of the company. This strategic move underscores Filmone’s commitment to enhancing its creative vision and further solidifying its leadership in the entertainment industry.

Ladun has earned recognition for her strategic acumen and accomplishments. Her journey with Filmone has been marked by her passion for creating opportunities for filmmakers to tell their stories. As General Manager, she played an instrumental role in securing exclusive distribution rights in Anglophone West Africa for major Hollywood studios, including Sony Pictures and Walt Disney, positioning Filmone as a market leader with the highest market share in the region.

Under Ladun’s leadership, Filmone has distributed 90% of the top-grossing Nollywood films, including the groundbreaking “A Tribe Called Judah,” the first Nollywood film to surpass N1 Billion at the box office, “Wakanda Forever,” “Ajosepo” and “King of Thieves” to mention a few.”

In her new role as Chief Content Officer, Ladun Awobokun will oversee the creative direction, operations and content strategy of both divisions of the company; Filmone Entertainment and Filmone Studios. She will be responsible for driving the development of high-quality, engaging content that resonates with audiences both locally and internationally.

Her vision and leadership will be pivotal in progressing Filmone’s legacy of producing and distributing acclaimed films that elevate the Nigerian film industry on the world stage.

“Ladun’s appointment as the Chief Content Officer is a testament to her exceptional contributions and visionary leadership,”said Kene Okwuosa, CEO of the Filmhouse Group.

Her deep understanding and passion for the industry, coupled with her innovative approach to content creation and positioning, will propel Filmone to new heights. We are excited to see the future of Filmone under her guidance.”

Ladun Awobokun expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for her new role, stating,

“I am honored to take on this new challenge and continue working with the incredible team at Filmone. Together, we will push the boundaries of storytelling and create content that not only entertains but also inspires and connects with audiences around the world.”

