Asake Announces “Lungu Boy World Tour” + New Album Coming Soon!

Fans of Asake are in for a great time in the coming months as the superstar has announced a world tour titled “Lungu Boy World Tour.” kicking off on June 26th at Afro Nation Portugal. But wait, there’s more! Asake also teased a new album, writing “New Album OTW 🚀🚀” on his Instagram page.

The world tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin on June 26 at Afro Nation Portugal and features festival performances at Wireless Festival in London and Afro Nation Detroit, as well as major arenas like Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the tour culminates at Promiseland Festival in Gold Coast on October 6th.

Asake has had a pretty busy year. Following the release of his hit single “Only Me,” he’s collaborated with a who’s who of artists, including Sarz and Gunna on “Happiness,” Zlatan on “Bust Down,” Victony on “Stubborn,” on Tems’ “Born In The Wild” and Ayra Starr’s “The Year I Turned 21.”

This year, he was on The Late Show, where he performed his hit track “Lonely At The Top” from his album, “Work of Art” and won the Best Music Africa Act at the 26th MOBO Awards.

See more details of his “Lungu Boy World Tour” below: