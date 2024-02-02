Connect with us

Music

Grammy Nominee Asake Performs 'Lonely At The Top' On The Late Show | Watch

BN TV Music

New Video: BNXN feat. Headie One - Maximum Damage

Music

How Bobo Omotayo Is Preserving Fuji's Heritage Through FUJI: A Opera

BN TV Music

Davido Talks to Recording Academy About His Grammy Nominations

Music

New Video: Ajebo Hustlers feat. Odumodublvck - Celine Dion (Visualiser)

Music

New Music: Asa — ODO

Music

New Music: Zlatan feat. Asake — Bust Down

Music

Burna Boy & Pheelz Are On Usher's New Album “Coming Home”

Events Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba & Lashana Lynch Step Out for "Bob Marley: One Love" Premiere in London

Events Music News Promotions

Gifts, Grooves, and Goals as TECNO Spark 20 - AFCON Watch Party Stole the Show

Music

Grammy Nominee Asake Performs ‘Lonely At The Top’ On The Late Show | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Asake

Singer, songwriter, and 2024 GRAMMY nominee Asake was on The Late Show, delivering a captivating performance of “Lonely At The Top” from his album, ‘Work of Art.’ Asake’s “Amapiano”, featuring Olamide received a nomination in the newly created Grammy Award category, Best African Music Performance.

Asake, alongside Burna Boy, was also nominated for the International Artist of the Year award.

Watch the performance here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php