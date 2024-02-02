Grammy Nominee Asake Performs ‘Lonely At The Top’ On The Late Show | Watch

Singer, songwriter, and 2024 GRAMMY nominee Asake was on The Late Show, delivering a captivating performance of “Lonely At The Top” from his album, ‘Work of Art.’ Asake’s “Amapiano”, featuring Olamide received a nomination in the newly created Grammy Award category, Best African Music Performance.

Asake, alongside Burna Boy, was also nominated for the International Artist of the Year award.

Watch the performance here: