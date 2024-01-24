Burna Boy, Asake, Rema, Libianca & Tyla Nominated for BRIT Awards!

The BRIT Awards 2024 nominations are out, and your fave African stars have been nominated for the biggest music awards show in the UK. Burna Boy and Asake are both nominated for the International Artist of the Year award, going up against music stars like Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, SZA and Lana Del Rey.

Rema has been nominated in the International Song of the Year category for his critically acclaimed song “Calm Down“. South African singer Tyla got nominated in the same category for her viral song “Water“. Cameroon-American singer Libianca also received a nomination for her breakthrough song “People“.

Other nominees include J Hus, Dave, Stormzy, and Jorja Smith.

The public can vote for the winners of the genre categories on Instagram, so make sure to show your support for your favourite African artists!

See the full list below:

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – It Goes Like (Nanana)

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Jus featuring Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye featuring 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy featuring Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy