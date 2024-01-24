Music
Burna Boy, Asake, Rema, Libianca & Tyla Nominated for BRIT Awards!
The BRIT Awards 2024 nominations are out, and your fave African stars have been nominated for the biggest music awards show in the UK. Burna Boy and Asake are both nominated for the International Artist of the Year award, going up against music stars like Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue, SZA and Lana Del Rey.
Rema has been nominated in the International Song of the Year category for his critically acclaimed song “Calm Down“. South African singer Tyla got nominated in the same category for her viral song “Water“. Cameroon-American singer Libianca also received a nomination for her breakthrough song “People“.
Other nominees include J Hus, Dave, Stormzy, and Jorja Smith.
The public can vote for the winners of the genre categories on Instagram, so make sure to show your support for your favourite African artists!
See the full list below:
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – It Goes Like (Nanana)
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Casso/Raye/D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Jus featuring Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
Raye featuring 070 Shake – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy featuring Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy