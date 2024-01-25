Connect with us

Events Music

Tems Will Receive the 'Breakthrough Award' at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

She Leads Africa Launches 2-Year Initiative to Empower Nigerian Women: SLA Level Up Program

Beauty BN TV Events Style

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Events Promotions

Sip and Celebrate: Smirnoff's Unforgettable Moments at the December 2023 Lagos Music Festivals

Events News Promotions

Glo Celebrates Loyalty: Long-Serving Employees Rewarded for Years of Dedicated Service

Events Promotions

Experience the TECNO's SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party – Your Ticket to Real-Time Football Bliss

Events News Promotions

Here are the Kings to Watch Out for in Nigeria’s Event Industry!

Events News Promotions Style

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

Events News Promotions

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Events

Tems Will Receive the ‘Breakthrough Award’ at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, will be receiving a breakthrough award at the Billboard Women in Music event scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 6. Each year, Billboard recognises women who are making a significant contribution to the music business and are inspiring generations of women.

The award-winning singer collaborated with Wizkid on the single “Essence,” which reached number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She has also worked with several international stars, including Drake, Future, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Here’s what Billboard wrote about Tems.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer is nominated for a Grammy as a co-writer of Rhianna’s smash “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The smash, which entered the Hot 100 at No. 2 in late 2022, is nominated for best song written for visual media. A year ago, it brought Tems and her co-writers an Oscar nod for best original song.

Tems won a Grammy last year – best melodic rap performance for Future’s “Wait for U,” on which she was featured (along with Drake). That song topped the Hot 100 in 2022. Tems landed her first top 10 hit as a featured artist on Wizkid’s “Essence” in 2021. Justin Bieber was also featured on that smash.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will honour some of the most talented female artists from around the world. The list of honorees includes Kylie Minogue from Australia, Charli XCX from England, NewJeans from South Korea, Luisa Sonza from Brazil, Young Miko from Puerto Rico, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, and Victoria Monét from the United States of America.

The event will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and will take place on Wednesday, March 6, at the YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The awards ceremony will be streamed on March 7.

Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, shared a statement in a press release about this year’s lineup of honorees and host, Tracee. “We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” Karp said. “With the talented Tracee Ellis Ross as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will be an unforgettable evening.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Tale of An Uber Driver in Lagos

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age

Yewandu Jinadu: What Does Professionalism Mean For a Talent Acquisition Specialist?

What Will It Take To Put An End To Period Shaming?
css.php