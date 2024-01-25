Tems Will Receive the ‘Breakthrough Award’ at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

The Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer is nominated for a Grammy as a co-writer of Rhianna’s smash “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The smash, which entered the Hot 100 at No. 2 in late 2022, is nominated for best song written for visual media. A year ago, it brought Tems and her co-writers an Oscar nod for best original song. Tems won a Grammy last year – best melodic rap performance for Future’s “Wait for U,” on which she was featured (along with Drake). That song topped the Hot 100 in 2022. Tems landed her first top 10 hit as a featured artist on Wizkid’s “Essence” in 2021. Justin Bieber was also featured on that smash.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will honour some of the most talented female artists from around the world. The list of honorees includes Kylie Minogue from Australia, Charli XCX from England, NewJeans from South Korea, Luisa Sonza from Brazil, Young Miko from Puerto Rico, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, and Victoria Monét from the United States of America.

The event will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and will take place on Wednesday, March 6, at the YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The awards ceremony will be streamed on March 7.

Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, shared a statement in a press release about this year’s lineup of honorees and host, Tracee. “We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” Karp said. “With the talented Tracee Ellis Ross as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will be an unforgettable evening.”