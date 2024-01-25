She Leads Africa Launches 2-Year Initiative to Empower Nigerian Women: SLA Level Up Program

She Leads Africa, a leading organization dedicated to empowering women across the African continent, is thrilled to unveil its latest game-changing initiative, the SLA Level Up Program. This innovative program is set to redefine the professional and entrepreneurial landscape by offering tailored pathways for Nigerian female graduates and entrepreneurs to elevate their skills, amplify their employability, and supercharge their business processes.

She Leads Africa is renowned for providing young African women with the tools and resources for success in their personal, business, and professional lives, and the SLA Level Up Program is no exception. The SLA Level Up Program is a comprehensive 2-year initiative designed to empower over 1500 Nigerian young women through a transformative 3-month journey for each of the five cohorts.

The program addresses and tackles the unique challenges faced by women on their professional and entrepreneurial journeys, offering two tailored pathways: ‘EmployHer’, an employability pathway for Nigerian female graduates and young professionals looking to boost their employability, and ‘Bosspreneur,’ a pathway for Nigerian female entrepreneurs who want to dominate and thrive in the business world.

Adeola Tobi, the current COO at She Leads Africa states;

“Our commitment to empowering women is unwavering. The SLA Level Up Program is a testament to our dedication to providing practical solutions that drive real change in the lives of Nigerian graduates and entrepreneurs. We believe in the power of education and mentorship to transform careers and businesses. The SLA Level Up Program is a transformative journey that will equip women with the skills and confidence to thrive in today’scompetitive landscape like boss ladies.”

Some of the key features of the SLA Level Up Program include empowering graduates through the Employability Pathway (EmployHer) with rigorous training modules designed to equip them with essential skills in demand; personalized career readiness programs ensuring confidence in job interviews; and strategic job matching, connecting graduates to opportunities aligned with their aspirations.

Priced at NGN100,000, Nigerian female graduates get to enjoy the offer of paying NGN50,000 upfront and the remaining 50% after being matched to a job. To register for the EmployHer program, click the link HERE.

Another key feature is elevating entrepreneurs with the Entrepreneur Pathway (Bosspreneur), a transformative capacity development program catering to over three hundred women entrepreneurs.

The training program focuses on upscaling business structures and processes for enhanced efficiency, providing comprehensive mentorship and training to attract funding for business expansion and increase operational capacity. To learn more and register, click the link here.

Why the SLA Level Up Program Matters:

The SLA Level Up Program goes beyond traditional training programs. It’s a dynamic and holistic approach to empowering both female graduates and entrepreneurs, addressing their unique challenges. The Employability Pathway ensures graduates are not just job seekers but confident professionals well-equipped with the in-demand skills the job market requires.

Meanwhile, the Entrepreneur Pathway propels women entrepreneurs to amplify their business brilliance, attract funding, scale their operations, and eventually join the ranks of employers contributing towards boosting the employment rate in Nigeria.

How to Join the SLA Level Up Program: Interested individuals can apply for the SLA Level Up Program by visiting here

More about She Leads Africa

She Leads Africa is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams.

SLA reaches more than 400,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents and has been featured in the Financial Times, Forbes, BBC, CNN, CNBC Africa, Black Enterprise and Huffington Post.

