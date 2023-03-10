Meet the Women on She Leads Africa’s “Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls” List

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, top women’s digital brand, She Leads Africa has announced her “Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls” list.

She Leads Africa’s illustrious list features African women under-30 who are considered change-makers, trailblazers, and bold visionaries in their various industries and communities.

Commenting on the list, the CEO of She Leads Africa, Adeola Tobi said, “We are excited to recognize and celebrate the achievements of these young African women who are making a significant impact in their fields. Our platform is committed to providing a community for young African women to showcase their talents, network with like-minded individuals, and receive the recognition they deserve.”

The list recognizes women from various African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Cameroon, Gambia, and Ghana. This selection cuts across different industries like Film Making, Sports, Social Impact, Agriculture, Mining, Journalism, Public Service, Photography/Videography, Construction, Business & Entrepreneurship, STEM, Content Creation, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas.

The 2023 SLA’s Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls are:

Healthcare

● Kemi Olawoye, Co-Founder and CEO of Babymigo (Nigeria)

● Okoro Chidinma Peace, Founder of The BloodDrive Network (Nigeria)

● Josephine Murgor, Anti-FGM/C activist, Mental Health Researcher and Educator (Kenya)

● Oyeronke Oyebanji, Public Health Practitioner and Deputy CEO of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Nigeria)

STEM

● Adora Nwodo, Software Engineer, Multi-published Author and Global speaker (Nigeria)

● Oluchi Enebeli, Founder of Web3 ladies (Nigeria)

● Fama Jallow, Aerospace Engineer and African Space Education Program Coordinator, (Gambia)

● Ida Faal, CEO of FitaFaal (Gambia)

● Apemaa Divine Yiganabari, Geologist/Remote Sensing and GIS Analyst, CEO and Co-Founder BPurple (Nigeria)

● Zipeta Nabwala, UX/UI Designer, Software Developer & Founder Leverage Online,

(Kenya)

Social Impact

● Blossom Egbude, Partnerships Associate at Global Citizen (Nigeria)

● Murunwa Mutele, Chairperson of I AM SHE (South Africa)

● Grace Mongina, Founder of Street Uproot Kenya (Kenya)

● Pato Kelesitse, Climate Justice Advocate and Host Sustain267 Podcast (Botswana)

● Maryann Iberuche, Brand Communicator (Nigeria)

● Diana-Melissa Ngoumape, Co-Founder of Lengue and former Miss Francophone Ghana (Ghana)

● Farai Mubaiwa, Strategy Manager at Accenture (South Africa)

● Oluwaseyi Moejoh, Environmentalist and Executive Director at U-Recycle Initiative Africa (Nigeria)

● Dr. Ameaka Fatima Nkempu, Pharmacist and Body Positive Activist (Cameroon)

● Azeezat Oluwaferanmi Adekanye, Communications Officer & Founder She Speaks Power (Nigeria)

● Winnie Mphafudi, Social Activist (South Africa)

● Udemeobong Edet Akpan, Chief of Staff, Policy & Partnership at CEPI (Nigeria)

Journalism

● Leungo Mokgwathi,Social Media Manager (Botswana)

● Karen Takondwa Mwendera, Award-winning multimedia Journalist, Founder at Afrikaren Media (South Africa)

Public Service

● Shannin Samorita Azaleah Jones, Founder Sharing Stories By Shanz, South Africa

● Idowu Oluwabusola Oladosu,Executive Director, Whispers of Love Children Foundation, Nigeria

● Titilayo Abigail Obileye, Communications and Media Strategist (Nigeria)

Photography/Videography

● Lufuno Ramadwa, Multimedia Consultant and Founder of Sedzani Media (South Africa)

Construction

● Olive Caroline Mandalasi, Engineering Surveyor at Pamodzi Consulting Ltd (Malawi)

Business & Entrepreneurship

● Chido Dzinotyiwei, Founder Vambo Academy (Zimbabwe)

● Freda Anyanwu, Founder, EBH Africa (Nigeria)

● Nonhle Matsebula, Founder of Girl Boss SA (South Africa)

● Ashley Celia Timbana, Founder of AZALE Communications (South Africa)

● Chidinma Lynda Nnamani, Founder of Netacles Digital (Nigeria)

● Victoria Udeme Mojisola King, Founder of The Victoria King (Nigeria)

● Ebere Angela Ofoedu, Founder of Innovamp (Nigeria)

● Obiageri odoemena, Fashion Entrepreneur at Zikorah (Nigeria)

Content Creation

● Usman Eleojo Favour, Content Creator (Nigeria)

● kamsi Nnamani, Digital Creator (Nigeria)

● Muji Bekomson, Creative Director at The Content Faculty (Nigeria)

● Omobolaji Ajibare, Social Media Manager Coach & Digital Content Creator (Nigeria)

Marketing and Advertising

● Mwanamkasi Juma, Brand and Marketing Specialist (Kenya)

● Jaylene Ramalatso, Social Media Strategist and Founder House of Intelligence Marketing Agency (South Africa)

● Haoma Worgwu, LinkedIn Certified Marketing Expert CEO and Founder of Envisage Hub (Nigeria)

● Janet Machuka, Social Media Brand & Campaign Strategist Founder of ATC Digital

Academy (Kenya)

● Treasure Ernest Iyoha, Marketing/Sales Expert & Founder of The Sales Ville (Nigeria)

Finance

● Chide Idoga, Disruptive Technologies & Venture Capital Group at IFC (Nigeria)

● Jennifer Awirigwe, Founder FinTribe (Nigeria)

Education

● Oluwatosin Adedoyin, Customer Experience Consultant & Founder, Olatayo Educates (Nigeria)