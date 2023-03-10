Boost Your Business Success: Register to Attend the 2023 360 Woman Enterprise Summit

360 Woman Africa, a leading personal, leadership and enterprise non-profit organisation, will, at its 2023 Africa Enterprise Summit and Grant Awards ceremony, present up to N5 million raised in grants to winning women entrepreneurs to boost their businesses. Scheduled for Thursday, March 16th 2023, the summit will take place at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, VI, Lagos.

The enterprise summit, during which the grant winners will be announced, is one of 360 Woman Africa’s flagship events that converge hundreds of women entrepreneurs and professionals for youth entrepreneurship, job creation, access to finance, socio-economic empowerment and women engagement through educational opportunities for capacity building, mentoring and networking. Interested participants can register here to attend the event.

With a keynote address and fireside chats featuring inspiring business leaders, the 2023 summit will explore the theme ‘Switch It On’: Higher and Better to better equip women with personal, leadership and business skills for global relevance.

Speakers billed for the event include; CNN Senior Editor for Africa, Stephanie Busari

Executive Director, Prudent Energy & Services, Abiola Babatunde-Ojo

renowned personal finance expert, and founder of ‘The Richer Woman’, Omi Oshikoya

filmmaker, entrepreneur and TV star Diane Russet

Founder/CEO of Redrick Public Relations, Ijeoma Balogun

Personal Finance Expert & Founder of FinTribe, Financial Jennifer, among other thought leaders.

360 Woman Africa was born out of my earnest desire to see more women in my community and society at large thrive, and that’s exactly the business we have been about since we started many years ago, said Dr. Yvonne Chioma Ofodile, Founder of 360 Woman Africa. I am delighted that we can continue in our trajectory this year, and I can’t wait to see how our beneficiaries will leverage this grant to boost their business success,

The 360 Woman Africa Women in Business Fund, sponsored by a Nigerian steel manufacturing giant; African Industries Group (AIG), seeks to shrink the financial gaps in Africa, especially for women in business. Winners selected from a pool of over 1500 applicants will be awarded equity-free grants as follows:

1st Prize: N2,000,000.00 with 6 Months of Business Mentorship and Office Space

2nd Prize: N1,500,000.00 with 6 Months of Business Mentorship and Office Space

3rd Prize: N1,000,000.00 with 6 Months of Business Mentorship and Office Space

4th Prize: N500,000.00 with 1-year Mentorship.

At Prudent group, we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusion, and will continue to support organizations like 360 Woman Africa to drive further impact on the Nigerian women & youths, said Abiola Babatunde-Ojo, Executive Director, Prudent Energy.

360 Woman Africa provides innovative programs that inspire, educate, and empower women in business, politics, and personal growth through partnerships with individuals, indigenous organisations, global brands, and governmental bodies. It aims to unlock and unleash the full potential of women without bias, ensuring that capital and support are distributed evenly across all spheres.

For more information, visit their website and follow on Instagram for updates.

Sponsored Content