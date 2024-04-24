Get Ready to Dance at Strings Attached! A Social Event for Friends and Lovers | May 11th

Get ready for the biggest friendship party of the year – Strings Attached! This exciting social gathering powered by Onebank and Zikoko is set to take place at:

Venue: The Muri Okunola Park, Lagos

Date: May 11, 2024

It promises to be a feel-good evening of epic games, fun activities, and incredible music performances.

What to expect?

Strings Attached is a real opportunity for friends to reconnect, lovers to bond and individuals to make friends and build community. The event will feature live performances by some of Nigeria’s hottest musical talents, including the soulful sounds of Johnny Drille and Dwin, the Stoic, the mesmerizing voice of Fave, and the dynamic energy of Qing Madi and Aramide.

In addition to the amazing music lineup, Strings Attached will also offer a variety of engaging activities, freebies and games for partygoers to enjoy. From interactive games to photo booths, there will be something for everyone to participate in and have a blast with their friends lovers and situations.

Tickets to Strings Attached are completely free, courtesy of Onebank by Sterling.

How to get tickets

Download the OneBank by Sterling app.

Create an account by filling in your details and using ZIKOKO as the referral code.

Get your ticket delivered straight to the email address linked to your BVN/Onebank account.

It takes two minutes. Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure yours now.

Already on OneBank? Here’s how to win a Strings Attached ticket:

Make sure you’re following @OneBankNG on Instagram

Tag a friend you’d love to come with on the second pinned post on OneBank’s page. Your friend must not have a OneBank account.

Include your OneBank referral code

Use the hashtag #StringsAttachedByOneBank

Example: “I’d love to attend with @friend. (Insert your referral code) #StringsAttachedByOneBank

Don’t miss out on the biggest friendship party in Lagos. Join them at Strings Attached for a night of music, games, and fun!

For more information, send an email to [email protected]

About Zikoko

Zikoko is a leading youth publication committed to telling authentic Nigerian stories. With a focus on amplifying diverse voices and experiences, Zikoko strives to entertain, inform, and inspire its audience.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Zikoko