Nourishing the Future: AugustSecrets Convenes Stakeholders for Nutrition Summit

In a proactive move to address the pressing issues in the nation’s child nutrition sector and ensure the health and well-being of its youngest citizens, AugustSecrets , a prominent child nutrition brand, is set to host Nigeria’s first Child Nutrition Summit on Friday, April 26th, 2024, in Lagos.

The summit will bring together stakeholders in nutrition, policy-making, family nutrition programs, international organizations, NGOs, academic institutions, and other prominent voices in the child nutrition ecosystem, to critically discuss the theme “Feeding the Future: securing optimal child nutrition and health today”.

AugustSecrets is one of the leading nutrition companies that focuses on young children, and young people to give them a healthy start in life. The goal is to help parents at home and abroad feed their families wholesome options rather than only foods made from ultra-processed ingredients.

Recognizing the crucial role of parents in child nutrition, the summit will also provide a platform for them to share their experiences, challenges, and insights, fostering a sense of community and shared learning.

The dialogue and the sharing of best practices, as well as options for sustainability at the Summit, will enhance the capacity of professionals to curate and interpret data related to child growth and nutrition.

At the conference, AugustSecrets will also emphasize the roles optimal nutrition plays in national development, highlight the vast deficits that need urgent action, and contribute its quota to the nation’s strategic plan to ensure a robust and sustainable future for children.

Renowned voices and thought leaders, including the Chairman of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, Collins Akanno; Nigerian Culinary & Gastronomic Expert & Advisory Board Member for August Secrets, Iquo Ukoh; Founder, Shreddergang, Bunmi George (Jbums); Clinical Nutritionist, Funmi Ijiwola and Paediatrician and Medical Consultant at Lagos State Health Service Commission & Child Health Advocate, Dr Ayodele Renner, are set to share their invaluable insights and expertise at the summit.

AugustSecrets Founder and CEO Toyin Onigbanjo said the event reinforces the importance of children’s diet and lifestyles by recognizing nutrition’s critical role in various stages of development.

“The Child Nutrition Summit is not just an event but a manifestation of our vision of a robust and sustainable future for our children. It is even much more important for the whole family to be a shining example of wholesome nutrition using our everyday African superfoods and this is the essence of the Summit. Emphasizing proper nutrition during the pivotal early developmental years is a testament to our commitment, as we view children’s health as a paramount national priority. Extending our focus to encompass family nutrition further solidifies our dedication to fostering a healthy society.“

She emphasized that the Summit was a pivotal component of AugustSecrets’ efforts to enhance the quality of information available on child & family nutrition.

“Our primary objective is to empower participants and enhance their understanding of nutrition for the entire family, acknowledging the significant impact of the family environment on children’s nutrition, health and overall well-being. As Nigeria becomes a global model in safeguarding children’s rights and enhancing their welfare, this theme is more crucial than ever.”

The event promises to be enlightening and entertaining and will feature interactive plenaries, actionable takeaways, nibbles, and cocktails as well as networking opportunities for guests. Interested participants can email [email protected] or click HERE to register for FREE.

