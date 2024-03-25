TEDxLagos Is Hosting Its First-Ever TEDxLagos Women Event | March 30

Connect with us

For the first time, TEDxLagos is hosting a women’s gathering tagged TEDxLagos Women, themed “Forward.” This event takes place on March 30 in Lagos and will showcase the incredible power of women as creators, innovators, and agents of change.

The “Forward” theme underscores the limitless potential for progress driven by women. While TEDxLagos has consistently featured inspiring women as guests, speakers, and volunteers, TEDxLagos Women is a dedicated initiative that fully embraces women’s empowerment.

“Át TEDxLagos, we have always organized and provided the opportunity for the diffusion of groundbreaking perspectives and ideas that have the power to shape the continent,” says TEDxLagos Convener Mercy Akamo. “This year, however, we see more than ever before, the need to celebrate women and spark more conversations around the immense possibilities for all women irrespective of socio-economic strata.”

LAPO Microfinance Bank joins forces with TEDxLagos to amplify the voices of women and champion their role in building a more inclusive and prosperous future.

TEDxLagos Women acknowledges the ongoing fight for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The event aims to create a space where women can confidently claim their voices, inspire each other, and pave the way for future generations.

The lineup features women who are leaders in their respective fields including Nigerian-British Actor Genoveva Umeh, Next-Gen Visionary Chef Atim Ukoh, Founder of Texture Science Labs Oluremi Martins, Marketing Veteran and Culinary Expert Iquo Ukoh, Art Practitioner and Gallerist Phoebe Giffey-Brohaugh, Cook and Philanthropist Olashile Abayomi. Award-winning Afro-Soul Artist Aramide will grace the stage with her music, while media entrepreneur and founder of Yellow Tamarind Productions, Isabella Adediji, will serve as the compere for the event.

