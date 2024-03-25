Connect with us

Events News

Some of Your Fave Creators & Innovators met with Meta's Nick Clegg in Lagos

Events

TEDxLagos Is Hosting Its First-Ever TEDxLagos Women Event | March 30

Events News Promotions

Inspiring! Dufil Prima Foods and Kokun Foundation Unite to Feed People In Ojodu Community, Lagos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Bonang Matheba, Blue Mbombo, Miss SA 2023 & More in 'Shades of Gold' at the 26th South African Style Awards

Beauty Events News Style

Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu will be LIVE on #BNSCONVOS This Weekend

Events Promotions Style

Learn from the Best & Fuel Your Future: The Hive by Providus Bank | Get to Know

Events News Promotions

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun Advocates for Women’s Health At Her Upcoming Documentary Watch Party

Events News Promotions

Cheers to Partnership: Pernod Ricard Nigeria Hosts Trade Partners at Chivas Brothers in Scotland

Events Promotions

World Oral Health Day 2024: Pepsodent is set to Transform Smiles with the Dental Health Program

Events Promotions

Asaba Peeps, Get Ready: Market Square Is Coming to Town

Events

Some of Your Fave Creators & Innovators met with Meta’s Nick Clegg in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

During a visit to Nigeria, Nick Clegg, the President of Global Affairs at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, demonstrated Meta’s commitment to empowering Nigerian creators and innovators.

Last Thursday, Nick Clegg met with President Tinubu at the State House to discuss fostering partnerships and leveraging technology for economic growth and youth development. Meta also announced plans to deepen its engagement in Nigeria, which included expanding monetisation opportunities for creators.

 

Reiterating this commitment on Friday in Lagos, Nick Clegg hosted a roundtable discussion with innovators and creators leveraging Meta’s platforms and products to engage with their community, innovate, and drive change. During the session, he elaborated on the expansion of monetisation features, slated to reach eligible content creators in six countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, by June. This means Nigerian creators will soon have the opportunity to earn directly from their content on Facebook and Instagram.

Nick Clegg, Meta President of Global Affairs

Among the attendees of the Meta Innovators and Creators Roundtable were Uche Pedro, the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, comedian and actor Broda Shaggi, climate enthusiast leveraging WhatsApp Channels Seun Olagunju (Lana), Aproko Doctor (health influencer), Ifedayo Agoro of “Diary of a Naija Girl,” Founder of the Dream Nurture Foundation and dance choreographer Seyi Oluyole, AI and Data Analyst Chinazo Anebelundu, Olubayo Adekanmbi of Data Science Nigeria, and filmmaker and artist Malik Afegbua.

The event also had comedians and content creators like Maryam Apaokagi, aka Taaooma, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, and Mark Angel. Social media influencers were well represented by Tomike Adeoye, Miss Techy, Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover,” and business coach and social media influencer Nelly Agbogu, aka Naija Brand Chick.

See more photos from the roundtable:

Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa, Middle East & Turkey (AMET); Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa and Nick Clegg, Meta President of Global Affairs

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Paula Pwul: The Often Overlooked Ways to Support Women

Benedicte Kalala Tells Us How She Found Her Content Creation Niche In Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: The Three Top Qualities of a Talent Acquisition Specialist

A Week of No Internet: What Would You Do With Your Time?
css.php