Some of Your Fave Creators & Innovators met with Meta’s Nick Clegg in Lagos

During a visit to Nigeria, Nick Clegg, the President of Global Affairs at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, demonstrated Meta’s commitment to empowering Nigerian creators and innovators.

Last Thursday, Nick Clegg met with President Tinubu at the State House to discuss fostering partnerships and leveraging technology for economic growth and youth development. Meta also announced plans to deepen its engagement in Nigeria, which included expanding monetisation opportunities for creators.

Reiterating this commitment on Friday in Lagos, Nick Clegg hosted a roundtable discussion with innovators and creators leveraging Meta’s platforms and products to engage with their community, innovate, and drive change. During the session, he elaborated on the expansion of monetisation features, slated to reach eligible content creators in six countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, by June. This means Nigerian creators will soon have the opportunity to earn directly from their content on Facebook and Instagram.

Among the attendees of the Meta Innovators and Creators Roundtable were Uche Pedro, the founder and CEO of BellaNaija, comedian and actor Broda Shaggi, climate enthusiast leveraging WhatsApp Channels Seun Olagunju (Lana), Aproko Doctor (health influencer), Ifedayo Agoro of “Diary of a Naija Girl,” Founder of the Dream Nurture Foundation and dance choreographer Seyi Oluyole, AI and Data Analyst Chinazo Anebelundu, Olubayo Adekanmbi of Data Science Nigeria, and filmmaker and artist Malik Afegbua.

The event also had comedians and content creators like Maryam Apaokagi, aka Taaooma, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, and Mark Angel. Social media influencers were well represented by Tomike Adeoye, Miss Techy, Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover,” and business coach and social media influencer Nelly Agbogu, aka Naija Brand Chick.

See more photos from the roundtable: