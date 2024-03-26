It All Began On The Twitter Timeline – Now, Tolu and Wale Are Having Their Fairytale!

As the world continues to evolve, social media has become one of the top places to find love. For Tolu and Wale, it began with a post on the Twitter timeline.

Two years ago, Tolu made a post about her search for a photographer. Wale volunteered and this sparked a seamless connection between them. As they got to know each other better, they realised that their love was meant to be. Today, we get to see the beauty of their love through their pre-wedding photos. You need no soothsayer to tell you that these two are smitten… It’s evident in each frame! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Wale:

Love can be found on Twitter sha. Well, to be fair I had known Tolu since Uni but observed for many years. Until one day on Twitter when Tolu eventually followed me back. Our interactions were mostly friendly with me commenting on her posts and sending birthday wishes, even though she had no idea who I was initially. Fast forward to 2022, Tolu posted on Twitter that she needed a photographer. I volunteered, sparking conversations beyond just photography.

During a visit to Lagos, after a delay and some communication mishaps, we finally met and had a lovely dinner, leading to deeper conversations. Things stayed friendly until I poured my heart out to her over Taco Tuesday. To my surprise, Tolu also had feelings for me too. This marked the start of our relationship. The dates became more meaningful, including celebrating my mum’s 70th birthday in Lagos, where I officially asked her to be my girlfriend, and she tearfully said yes!

Credits

Bride: @toluuakanji

Groom: @itz_waley

Photography: @nsifioke.weddings