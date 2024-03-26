The Business of Photography Conference 2024 Was a Blast: Here’s How It Went

The Business of Photography Conference 2024 (BOP2024), a conference designed to advocate the creative industry in Nigeria with a focus on the photography and videography industry and enhance its recognition as a formidable business sector in Nigeria and Africa, concluded with resounding success on March 20th, 2024, at the Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria.

Being the fifth edition, the conference attracted industry leaders, policymakers, creatives, aspiring photographers, and videographers, showcasing insightful discussions, thought-provoking panels, and networking opportunities, cementing its reputation as a premier event in the creative industry calendar. Kola Oshalusi, the convener of the BOP Conference, set the tone with his opening remark, emphasizing the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s cultural wealth for economic prosperity. He said:

“The creative industry in Nigeria has the potential to employ everyone who doesn’t have a job if only it is explored, and that is the basis of this conference.”

Throughout the day, attendees were treated to a diverse array of perspectives and expertise, beginning with Bola Yinka Obebe‘s speech on Speak Ede, followed by Obi Asika‘s, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, captivating keynote address on the transformative power of arts and culture. He said,

“Photography is an absolute critical part of communication and everything we do. If you check the growth of social media over the last decade, you’ll see that platforms like Instagram and Facebook have been driven massively by photography and visual direction. In Nigeria, we’re working to see more platforms that provide better opportunities for photographers in Nigeria.”

The conference featured engaging panel sessions, each exploring crucial themes pertinent to the creative economy. The first session, moderated by Yagazie Eguare, featured industry stalwarts such as Tolagbe Martins, Mary Edoro, and Jokotade Shonowo, and topics ranged from exporting the Brand, Nigeria to empowering gender diversity and embracing cultural appreciation.

Notable panellists include Dayo Adedayo, Yinka Obebe, Adeniyi Adebisi, Chris Ifeanyi Oputa, Tope Tedela, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Bukola Oloyede, Jokotade Shonowo, Stephen Tayo, Bayo Omoboriowo, and Chalya Shagaya, who shared invaluable insights and perspectives, sparking dynamic conversations and actionable solutions. The conference also provided a platform for technological innovation, with a panel on smart technology moderated by Tobi Olanihun and featuring industry leaders such as Scott Eneje, Malik Afegbua, Oluseyi Magic, Ijeoma Amagwula, and Asabe Vincent-Okoro.

In addition to the enriching discussions, attendees had the opportunity to explore experiential spaces, including Slickcity‘s VR display, the Infinix gadget showcase, and WOWConnect’s 360 photo booth, enhancing their understanding of the evolving landscape of visual storytelling. Against the backdrop of a thriving global digital photography market projected to soar to $149.98 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 per cent, the Business of Photography Conference stands as a beacon of industry advancement.

With smartphone penetration and a burgeoning interest in photography driving this growth, this conference has not only anticipated these trends but also paved the way for professionals to capitalize on this lucrative market. As we celebrate the success of this conference, we affirm our commitment to empowering photographers worldwide to thrive in this dynamic landscape.

The success of the BOP Conference would not have been possible without the generous support of a rich array of sponsors, including Insigna Media, Sony, Teps, Infinix, the Peter Bello Foundation, MoutonCadet, BellaNaija, YD Company, Sotectonic, Africa Soft Power, St. Remy, Aforevo, and RedEdit Magazine, PulseNG, LASAA, Meristem, Ro-Marong, Shuttlers, WOW Connect, FashionEVO, and Fab’lstyle.

Reflecting on the conference, Kola Oshalusi expressed his gratitude to all participants and stakeholders. As the curtains draw on yet another remarkable edition of the Business of Photography Conference, we look forward to building on the momentum generated and continuing our mission to elevate photography into a formidable business sector in Nigeria and beyond.

