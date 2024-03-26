BellaNaija Partners with TikTok to Spotlight #AfricanInnovators

BellaNaija, Africa’s leading digital media platform for African entertainment news, fashion, and weddings, is thrilled to announce our partnership with TikTok for the 2024 #AfricanInnovators campaign.

The #AfricanInnovators campaign spotlights exceptional individuals making a significant impact within their communities. Curated and championed by TikTok, this inclusive initiative celebrates the rich creativity, ingenuity, and groundbreaking achievements emerging from Africa.

In this year’s edition, the spotlight is on the exceptionally talented Dan Brown, a storyteller and animator known for weaving intricate narratives through his animations. His groundbreaking animated series titled “3023” promises to take viewers on a journey through vivid storytelling, innovative animation techniques, and a reflection of African narratives. Collaborating with musical maestro Lord Sky, Blair and Clinton of DNA, and Masterkraft, Dan Brown aims to showcase the synergy between different forms of artistic expression and push the boundaries of African storytelling on a global scale

BellaNaija is excited to partner with TikTok on the #AfricanInnovators campaign to amplify the content of African-based creators, inspire, and engage audiences across various demographics and foster a shared celebration of African talent and ingenuity.

Look out for BellaNaija’s variety of engaging content from exclusive interviews, featured spotlights, fun games and much more on the @bellanaija TikTok page.