BellaNaija Partners with TikTok to Spotlight #AfricanInnovators

Meet Adejoke Popoola: Spreading Happiness Through the Power of Music

New Music: Dannyyello - Loving You

It's The Bold, Voluptuous & Chic Aya Nakamura This Week On BNStyle Plus Sound

New Video: Sinmidele - Heaven On Earth

Greatman Takit, Emmanuel Abadi, Esua & George Alao join TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship in "Balogun"

Watch Simi Deliver a Groovy Live Performance of "All I Want"

Esther Osaji Unveils Visuals for Gospel Hit 'PA PAM PAM PAM PAM' Featuring Tope Alabi

Editor's Pick: The Perfect Playlist for The Christian Lovebirds

Baba Dee Opens up on Music, Sound Sultan & Leaving Nigeria on Teju Babyface's Podcast 

BellaNaija Partners with TikTok to Spotlight #AfricanInnovators

BellaNaija, Africa’s leading digital media platform for African entertainment news, fashion, and weddings, is thrilled to announce our partnership with TikTok for the 2024 #AfricanInnovators campaign.

The #AfricanInnovators campaign spotlights exceptional individuals making a significant impact within their communities. Curated and championed by TikTok, this inclusive initiative celebrates the rich creativity, ingenuity, and groundbreaking achievements emerging from Africa.

@bellanaija The #AfricanInnovators program is back on TikTok Africa! This year, @TikTok Nigeria is spotlighting the amazing work of animator @Danbrown, who created a whole animated series. The music for the series comes from none other than music maestros @Lord Sky and @Dna Twins. Stay tuned for more details on this epic project! #TikTok #TikTokPartner #BellaNaija ♬ Fruit – Masterkraft

In this year’s edition, the spotlight is on the exceptionally talented Dan Brown, a storyteller and animator known for weaving intricate narratives through his animations. His groundbreaking animated series titled “3023” promises to take viewers on a journey through vivid storytelling, innovative animation techniques, and a reflection of African narratives. Collaborating with musical maestro Lord Sky, Blair and Clinton of DNA, and Masterkraft, Dan Brown aims to showcase the synergy between different forms of artistic expression and push the boundaries of African storytelling on a global scale

Dan Brown

 

A post shared by omiebam brown (@danbrowntheartist)

DNA

 

A post shared by Clint & Blair (@itz_dna)

Lord Sky

 

A post shared by Lord Sky (@lorrdsky)

Masterkraft

 

A post shared by MAsTerKraft (@masterkraft_)

BellaNaija is excited to partner with TikTok on the #AfricanInnovators campaign to amplify the content of African-based creators, inspire, and engage audiences across various demographics and foster a shared celebration of African talent and ingenuity.

@tiktok_nigeria TikTok Africa’s annual #AfricanInnovators programme is back. This year the project features @danbrowntheartist , @Lord Sky and @Dna Twins . Discover more itz_dna animators like @Danbrown ♬ original sound – TikTok Nigeria

Look out for BellaNaija’s variety of engaging content from exclusive interviews, featured spotlights, fun games and much more on the @bellanaija TikTok page.

