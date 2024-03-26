Africa is Set to Have its Youngest Democratically-Elected President – Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Following the provisional result of the 2024 Senegal presidential elections on Sunday and after a conceding call from former Senegalese prime minister, Amadou Ba, 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye is set to be the next president of Senegal.

The presidential elections held on Sunday, March 24, saw Faye leading in the polls against seventeen contenders, including prominent figures like Amadou Ba (age 62), a former minister of economy and finance and then foreign affairs, and also the Sall’s preferred successor, Idrissa Seck (age 64), a former prime minister and a 4-time presidential candidate and Khalifa Sall (age 68), the leader of the Taxawu Senegal coalition.

Early tallies from the Senegal Electoral Commission indicated Faye’s nearing victory, prompting a wave of congratulatory messages from opposition candidates. Notably, outgoing President Macky Sall praised the “smooth running” of the election, calling it a “victory for Senegalese democracy.”

Je salue le bon déroulement de l’élection présidentielle du 24 mars 2024 et félicite le vainqueur, M. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, que les tendances donnent gagnant. C’est la victoire de la démocratie sénégalaise. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) March 25, 2024

Amadou Ba also called Faye to concede defeat and congratulate him on his victory. “With regard to the provisional results and awaiting the official proclamation, I congratulate President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye for his victory in the first round. I wish him lots of success and success for the well-being of the Senegalese people.” Ba said in a statement.

Responding to the congratulatory messages in an address in Dakar, Faye said “I salute the approach of the other candidates who, without exception, have honoured a very Senegalese tradition without even waiting for the official results to be announced by the authorised state bodies. Their congratulatory messages are eloquent testimony to their greatness.”

At 44, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is the youngest person to be the president of Senegal, below are more facts about him: