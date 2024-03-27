Rockstar Designers at Onalaja & Wanni Fuga Discuss ‘Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets’ | WATCH

Two (2) visionary women who are the beautiful brains behind two (2) of Africa’s most in-demand global fashion brands joined BellaNaija Style to discuss “Strategies for Success in Dynamic Markets” on the 3rd episode of #BNSCONVOS during the 5th edition of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month.

In an insightful LIVE conversation moderated by Oluwadunsin Sanya — a leading editor at BellaNaija, Kanyinsola Onalaja, the founder and lead designer at the Onalaja brand and Toluwani Wabara, the owner and creative director of Wanni Fuga shared tested and proven strategies for success in today’s VUCA world from their point of view.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the interesting session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

On switching careers and establishing Wanni Fuga, Toluwani said:

It started with wanting a simple outfit for a day out with friends and not being able to find one. Then I started to follow my mum to the market who was in the fashion business at that time. While she did her own thing I’d wander off to do my own thing and get her tailors to bring my designs to life. People started noticing what I was wearing, which was how the brand started.

On what inspired her fashion journey and formed into Onalaja, Kanyinsola said

My mum was also in the fashion industry but not conventionally. She created fabrics for other designers and taught me how to sew, how to draw, and all the things required for the foundation so I could build on it. I also went down the traditional route of going to fashion school for undergrad and master studies. I worked as an embroidery consultant in the fashion industry for a while and just like my mum, I created fabrics for other designers. I just took the jump, to find the gap in the market and find pieces that spoke to me.

On maintaining originality while being innovative in an ever-changing market while staying true to brand identity and values, the women had this to say:

The brand strategy hasn’t changed, it’s just being streamlined and focused and we are being very intentional about everything that we do with the business module. We decided to go more of a made-to-order approach so that everything is tailored and custom-made to meet the needs of the client. Community building is important to me so it’s not just about me, there’s a larger picture. So I place a high priority on my customers. On innovation, I am very flexible and adaptable to see what works and doesn’t, I’m also very big on textiles and texture. It’s about the process and building on the knowledge I have. What can I do to make this fabric different? So for me, it’s taking the small and building on it with the knowledge I have. — Kanyisola Onalaja

_

Innovation is important if you want to lead the market and innovation requires creativity and creativity requires information. I’ve been able to identify this and so I bring it forward with my team, we have a business strategy meeting; Wanni Fugai is not just me, it’s a bunch of people who have come together for the business to be what it is today. In these meetings, we review trends, develop prototypes, do a lot of trial and error, we review what our competitors doing. Innovation isn’t only about designs as a fashion creator, it can range from anything like your operational approach, your customer service, and your marketing. Staying updated on different areas of your business is important. Early adaptation to trends is important, you don’t want to jump on something too late so you don’t potentially miss an opportunity. At all times, I try to draw my team basic to our core values so that in everything this core values/mission statement guides the team and the business as a whole. — Toluwani Wabara

On diverse educational background and this has affected her approach to entrepreneurship in the Nigerian fashion industry, Toluwani said:

I had no prior foundation in fashion so in terms of fashion knowledge I’m working backwards. I’ve had to learn things on the job and also take myself back to learn. Learning can be hard but I’m getting on with it fine, I had to take various courses and I’m currently still learning too.

On balancing jumping on trends and still creating timeless pieces

It goes back to your mission statement and ethos. What is it that your brand represents? Once you identify that, it’s easier to realise that not every trend applies to your brand and filter through it. — Kanyinsola Onalaja

Q: There are elements of African arts and tradition in your design, how does this contribute to the representation of African fashion on the global stage?

I’m half Yoruba and half Edo and so most of my inspiration comes from both tribes. Whether it’s with the hand beading the textures or the colours, I just love to represent where I’m from. What makes Africa amazing is that there are so many different versions of Africa and it’s an opportunity to show how diverse we are and how we can cater to various silhouettes and demographics but still be African. — Kanyinsola Onalaja

Q: Will you say that international recognition and attention have opened up opportunities for you and other African designers?

I think so, there are more opportunities now to interact with buyers, and showrooms and just put ourselves out there and with social media there is a dynamic way with what we are doing. — Kanyinsola Onalaja

_

It all just comes down to international exposure. Seeing more growth, interacting with more customers and opening our businesses up to new markets. It also opens the brand up for feedback, good or bad. These feedbacks are taken into consideration when developing new products for the brand. — Toluwani Wabara

Q: Has international exposure influenced your approach to brand visibility and brand growth?

As much as the brand is growing and becoming more visible, the core thing is that we are catering to our customers and creating very special pieces for them. We decided to do made-to-order where our customers can request for the dresses to be created for specific things. We also create these pieces for every other event. More than the brand visibility, the community matters. — Kanyinsola Onalaja

_

You must be prepared for the feedback that this visibility gives you. Also, monitor the insights because it gives you a lot of information about where these customers are coming from. — Toluwani Wabara

When asked what lessons they have learnt from interacting with high-profile clients, the women had this to say

Make your quality speak for you, focus on making your products the best possible version they can be, and be open to feedback. It’s really about the quality of your work. — Kanyinsola Onalaja

_

Whether it’s hiring more hands or working overtime because you want to sustain and retain these customers. Feedback matters too because you want these customers to keep patronising you — Toluwani Wabara

Q: What growth opportunities did you seize? How can budding fashion entrepreneurs identify these opportunities?

You have to have a strong narrative and identity to be able to cross borders. Your community also have to understand what this identity is. You also have to put yourself out there more — Kanyinsola Onalaja

_

We focus on watching trends. My team scan to see what is new and trending and this keeps me informed during the product development phase and helps with marketing strategies both locally and internationally. We sometimes have to switch our focus when we see it necessary, it’s all dependent on consumer behaviour. — Toluwani Wabara

Q: How do you approach mentorship and collaboration within the industry?

Knowing that not everything is a competition and you can collaborate in different ways. It’s also good to have not just a community of customers but a community of creatives, designers and people who have the same vision as you — Kanyinsola Onalaja

_

Mentorship and collaboration are important and the future of collaboration between female entrepreneurs is looking very promising as women today continue to break down barriers. Collaboration is important because it allows you to share knowledge, and experience and pull each other’s expertise. The onus is on you as a brand owner to reach out to whoever you want to collaborate with. Do your research about the brand and person, reach out to them and give them a proposal that they can’t resist. — Toluwani Wabara

There is no doubt that these women poured from the enormous wealth of knowledge they have accumulated over the years building their impressive businesses.

Want to watch the session now? Hit the ▶ button below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Join us this Saturday at 5PM WAT on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram LIVE for the next episode of #BNSCONVOS during the 5th edition of our Women’s Month celebration.

See You There!

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!