Khaby Lame Meets Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Advocate for Children’s Rights

Over the weekend, Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, hosted global content creator and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Khaby Lame, for a special meeting. The occasion marked an important moment for Khaby, whose influence has extended far beyond his viral social media presence.

Dressed in a light brown traditional Senegalese outfit, Khaby spoke passionately about advocating for children’s rights, with a particular focus on education, well-being, and combating poverty during the meeting, attended by UNICEF country and regional directors, His role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has provided him with a platform to make a significant difference in the lives of children around the world.

President Faye, in turn, took a moment to recognise Khaby’s achievements and his deep connection to Senegal. He praised Khaby’s appointment, emphasising the critical importance of investing in the future of children and reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring their welfare.

