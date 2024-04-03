Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn In As Senegal’s Fifth & Youngest President

Not only is he Senegal’s youngest president, but also the youngest president in Africa. Forty-four-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye is the new president of Senegal. Despite having only ten days of freedom to campaign, Faye defeated the main rival and the ruling party candidate, Amadou Ba, winning the election with over 54% of the votes. A former tax inspector who has never held an elected office, Faye was sworn in yesterday, April 2nd, as Senegal’s fifth president

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the new town of Diamniado, near the capital city, Dakar, where Faye took the oath of office before the people of Senegal. He reassured them of his commitment to defend “the integrity of the territory and national independence and spare no effort to achieve African unity.”

“Before God and the Senegalese nation. I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of president of the Republic of Senegal.” He declared. He also pledged systematic change, stating, “I am aware that the results of the ballot box express a profound desire for systemic change. Under my leadership, Senegal will be a country of hope, a peaceful country with an independent judiciary and a strengthened democracy.”

In attendance at the swearing-in ceremony were regional representatives and presidents of neighbouring countries, including, Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, president of Guinea-Bissau, Mamady Doumbouya, president of Guinea, Julius Maada Wonie, president of Sierra Leone, and the president of Gambia, Adama Barrow.

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and representatives of the military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger were also present.