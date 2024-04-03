Connect with us

News

Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn In As Senegal's Fifth & Youngest President

News

Judith Suminwa Tuluka Makes History as DR Congo's First Female Prime Minister

Events Music News Promotions

A Blast From the Past, Anticipating the Future: The Scoop on Vertical Rave 2023

Events News Promotions

Guzangs Hosts Event to Highlight the Evolution of African Fashion

Beauty Career Events Inspired Living News Style

An Artist, a Trailblazer & a Pioneer: This Weekend on #BNSCONVOS, Find Out What Success Means to Women from Their POV

Events News Promotions

Get Ready to Roar with Laughter as 'What Men Want' Comedy Satire Hits the Stage | March 30th, 31st

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Events News Promotions

Zobis Cables CEO John Ezeobi Rings in 40th Birthday with Glittering Celebration

News

Thanks To Instagram, Desola and Dapo Get To Live Happily Ever After!

Events News Promotions

16 Schools Experience Pepsodent's Dental Activation on World Oral Health Day

News

Bassirou Diomaye Faye Sworn In As Senegal’s Fifth & Youngest President

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Not only is he Senegal’s youngest president, but also the youngest president in Africa. Forty-four-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye is the new president of Senegal. Despite having only ten days of freedom to campaign, Faye defeated the main rival and the ruling party candidate, Amadou Ba, winning the election with over 54% of the votes. A former tax inspector who has never held an elected office, Faye was sworn in yesterday, April 2nd, as Senegal’s fifth president

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the new town of Diamniado, near the capital city, Dakar, where Faye took the oath of office before the people of Senegal. He reassured them of his commitment to defend “the integrity of the territory and national independence and spare no effort to achieve African unity.”

“Before God and the Senegalese nation. I swear to faithfully fulfil the office of president of the Republic of Senegal.” He declared. He also pledged systematic change, stating, “I am aware that the results of the ballot box express a profound desire for systemic change. Under my leadership, Senegal will be a country of hope, a peaceful country with an independent judiciary and a strengthened democracy.”

In attendance at the swearing-in ceremony were regional representatives and presidents of neighbouring countries, including, Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana, Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, president of Guinea-Bissau, Mamady Doumbouya, president of Guinea, Julius Maada Wonie, president of Sierra Leone, and the president of Gambia, Adama Barrow.

The chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and representatives of the military juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger were also present.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

During Ramadan, Local Bar Owners Grapple with Low Sales

Apply For the 2024 Afrocritik Prize For Criticism

Áfàméfùnà: A Perfect Exploration of The Igbo Culture

Dennis Isong: Ten Risks of Long-Term Payment Plans in Real Estate Investment

South African Agric-Entepreneur Ntobeka Mafu is Helping Small-Scale Farmers Succeed
css.php