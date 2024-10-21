Mo Abudu Announces “Blood Sisters” Season 2 ‘Expect twists, turns, and edge-of-your-seat drama’

After its massive success on Netflix, “Blood Sisters” is set for a highly anticipated return with Season 2. The news was revealed by the CEO of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, who shared that the team is ready to deliver even more gripping drama as they prepare to begin filming.

“BLOOD SISTERS SEASON 2 IN THE WORKS. I’m thrilled to share that BLOOD SISTERS 2 is officially in motion, and we had the most amazing table read this past week! After 18 months of development with our talented writers #CraigFreimond, @Zeli_oz and @Adzeugah, the excitement is palpable! Nearly all your favorite characters are back.

While it’s still a little while before BLOOD SISTERS 2 hits your screens, we are in pre-production and gearing up for filming in just a few weeks! Expect twists, turns, and edge-of-your-seat drama.” Mo Abudu shared in her post.

The series, written by South African filmmakers Craig Freimond, Zeli Zulu, and Adze Ugah, follows best friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime) on the run after Kemi accidentally murders Sarah’s abusive fiancé, Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon).

In addition to the return of fan favorites like Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kehinde Bankole, Gabriel Afolayan, Segun Arinze, and Patrick Doyle, the new season will introduce fresh talents, including Michelle Dede, Ifeanyi Kalu, Ben Lugo T., Real Warri Pikin, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Fadekemi Olumide, and Mike Afolarin.