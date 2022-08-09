Mo Abudu, Lola Shoneyin & Kenneth Gyang Pay Tribute to Director Biyi Bandele Following His Passing

Temi Bandele penned a touching tribute to her late father, Biyi Bandele, following his sudden demise. He died in Lagos on Sunday, August 7, 2022, according to the statement released by his daughter.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” Temi Bandele wrote on Facebook.

Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work. He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss. Temi Bandele Biyi’s Facebook account is now being run by family and close friends

He is best known for directing the 2013 film adaption of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s classic book “Half of a Yellow Sun,” as well as EbonyLife‘s “Elesin Oba“ and “Blood Sisters.” He is also a well-known novelist whose works include “The Man Who Came in from the Back of Beyond,” “The Street,” and “Burma Boy.”

On Tuesday, Nollywood and fans of his great work shared a series of tributes on their various social media platforms. They talked about all the things they loved about him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

Rest in peace, Biyi Bandele. Thank you for your contribution in African literature and film. https://t.co/1jDa84sstF — Kẹ́mi (@kemifalodun) August 8, 2022

Last night I went to bed with tears in my eyes and a heavy heart… RIP Egbon Biyi Bandele 🙏🏾 — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) August 9, 2022

Shocked and greatly saddened to hear that author, playwright, poet and filmmaker #BiyiBandele has left us so soon, too soon. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and the creative communities he touched and enriched with his talent and generosity. 🕊 — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) August 9, 2022

I pause to mourn soulful Biyi Bandele, eponymous scion of the Burma Boy, Solomon Bamidele Thomas, aka Tommy Sparkle, grandson of railways man of rustic Kafanchan. Biyi was a time machine in a dreamy realm called Nigeria where tragedy and triumph twin to meet a world at war. Adieu pic.twitter.com/Fhk1FOB0An — Adewole Adebayo ESQ (@Pres_Adebayo) August 8, 2022

My heart is heavy. We were planning to make his book Burma Boy into a major Motion Picture. There were many others in the works. RIP Biyi Bandele. Thank you for being a friend, mentor, therapist and supporter. — Kenneth Gyang (@kennethgyang) August 9, 2022

Such devastating news to wake up to. Wow 💔 Rest In Perfect Peace, Biyi Bandele. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) August 9, 2022

An absolutely shocking and devastating news. The talented filmmaker, artist and novelist, Biyi Bandele passed on suddenly two days ago. He did a lot and left behind a profound legacy among which is directing the movie adaptation of Half of a Yellow Sun. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0YiPOLGfJG — Michael Chiedoziem Chukwudera (@ChukwuderaEdozi) August 9, 2022

If you are in Lagos and active in the literary scene in the 1990s, the young Biyi Bandele was the guy everyone admired and wanted to be even from afar. Rest in Peace #BiyiBandele 💔 — Báyò Olúpohùndà (@BayoOlupohunda) August 9, 2022

Our thoughts are with his family and friends!