Mo Abudu, Lola Shoneyin & Kenneth Gyang Pay Tribute to Director Biyi Bandele Following His Passing

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kola Akinsolugba

Temi Bandele penned a touching tribute to her late father, Biyi Bandele, following his sudden demise. He died in Lagos on Sunday, August 7, 2022, according to the statement released by his daughter.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” Temi Bandele wrote on Facebook.

Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss.

Temi Bandele

Biyi’s Facebook account is now being run by family and close friends

He is best known for directing the 2013 film adaption of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s classic book “Half of a Yellow Sun,” as well as EbonyLife‘s “Elesin Oba and Blood Sisters.” He is also a well-known novelist whose works include “The Man Who Came in from the Back of Beyond,” “The Street,” and “Burma Boy.”

On Tuesday, Nollywood and fans of his great work shared a series of tributes on their various social media platforms. They talked about all the things they loved about him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

 

Our thoughts are with his family and friends!

