Here’s What Kizz Daniel Had to Say About his Tanzanian Show | WATCH

In the early hours of Monday, August 8th, news filtered in that there was commotion at a venue of a show in Tanzania as fans began destroying the set up because Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel, billed to perform, had failed to show up.

Later that day, a video began circulating on social media of Tanzanian police officers taking him in for questioning. While there were a lot of comments about why he failed to show up, Kizz Daniel has called a press conference to tell his side of the story, promising a free show for fans this Friday.

He spoke about the airline leaving his bags in Uganda, saying that they contained costumes, gears and other equipment they’ll need for the show.

His team communicated this to the organisers, he said, adding that the airline also assured them they’ll find the bags and get them across. “The organiser assured me I could still be on stage by 3am. I worked with them and assured them I’ll compromise and make the show happen,” he added.

Here’s what he had to say:

