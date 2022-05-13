WATCH ! Ini Dima-Okojie, Daniel Etim Effiong & Nancy Isime talk All Things “Blood Sisters” on BellaNaija

In this conversation with BellaNaija, the stars of EbonyLife Studios and Netflix’s Nigerian Original Series, Ini Dima-Okojie (who plays Sarah) Nancy Isime (who plays Kemi) and Daniel Etim Effiong (who plays Akin) talk about preparing for their roles, scenes that stood out for them, and so much more.

Synopsis

Blood Sisters tells the story of two friends Sarah (Ini Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Nancy Isime). Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola. However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side – Kola is a physically abusive, controlling fiance. Despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes and Kemi accidentally kills Kola. Fearing that no one will believe that she acted in self-defence, the friends decide to cover up the death, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events.

“Blood Sisters” is now streaming on Netflix.

