Events
These Celebrities Showed Up To The #AMVCA8 Nominee Gala In Their Finest Ensembles
Officially, red carpets are back in full swing.
Africa’s biggest movie stars, celebrities, and influencers gathered in Lagos, Nigeria for the AMVCA week-long event, which is probably the most star-studded event of the year.
Aside from the excitement of finding out which nominees will receive an AMVCA, it’s also the red carpet fashion that draws a lot of viewers in. Whether you decided to tune into the live stream, spectators can also see the looks hit the carpet in real-time via social media.
While the celebs are gearing up for the D-Day, which is today, we spotted some stunning looks at the nominee gala which took place on Friday night, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.
See some of the looks from the 8th AMVCA Nominee Gala below.
The hosts for the #AMVCA8 nominees gala Adesua Etomi Wellington and Daniel Etim Effiong
Juliet Ibrahim
Elozonam
Mike Edwards
Williams Uchemba
Clarion Chukwurah
Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
Genoveva Umeh
Lala Kemi Akindoju
Bisola Aiyeola
Efa Iwara
Nancy Isime
Omowunmi Dada
Eniola Badmus
Toke Makinwa
Kehinde Bankole
Funke Akindele-Bello
Denrele Edun
Uti Nwachukwu
VJ Adams
Photo Credit: @thelagospaparazzi