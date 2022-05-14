These Celebrities Showed Up To The #AMVCA8 Nominee Gala In Their Finest Ensembles

Officially, red carpets are back in full swing.

Africa’s biggest movie stars, celebrities, and influencers gathered in Lagos, Nigeria for the AMVCA week-long event, which is probably the most star-studded event of the year.

Aside from the excitement of finding out which nominees will receive an AMVCA, it’s also the red carpet fashion that draws a lot of viewers in. Whether you decided to tune into the live stream, spectators can also see the looks hit the carpet in real-time via social media.

While the celebs are gearing up for the D-Day, which is today, we spotted some stunning looks at the nominee gala which took place on Friday night, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

See some of the looks from the 8th AMVCA Nominee Gala below.

The hosts for the #AMVCA8 nominees gala Adesua Etomi Wellington and Daniel Etim Effiong

Juliet Ibrahim

Elozonam

Mike Edwards

Williams Uchemba

Clarion Chukwurah

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Genoveva Umeh

Lala Kemi Akindoju

Bisola Aiyeola

Efa Iwara

Nancy Isime

Omowunmi Dada

Eniola Badmus

Toke Makinwa

Kehinde Bankole

Funke Akindele-Bello

Denrele Edun

Uti Nwachukwu

VJ Adams

Photo Credit: @thelagospaparazzi