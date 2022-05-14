These Celebrities Showed Up To The #AMVCA8 Nominee Gala In Their Finest Ensembles

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Officially, red carpets are back in full swing.

Africa’s biggest movie stars, celebrities, and influencers gathered in Lagos, Nigeria for the AMVCA week-long event, which is probably the most star-studded event of the year.

Aside from the excitement of finding out which nominees will receive an AMVCA, it’s also the red carpet fashion that draws a lot of viewers in. Whether you decided to tune into the live stream, spectators can also see the looks hit the carpet in real-time via social media.

While the celebs are gearing up for the D-Day, which is today, we spotted some stunning looks at the nominee gala which took place on Friday night, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

See some of the looks from the 8th AMVCA Nominee Gala below.

The hosts for the #AMVCA8 nominees gala Adesua Etomi Wellington and Daniel Etim Effiong 

 

Juliet Ibrahim

 

Elozonam

 

Mike Edwards

 

Williams Uchemba

 

Clarion Chukwurah

 

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

 

Genoveva Umeh

 

Lala Kemi Akindoju

 

Bisola Aiyeola

 

Efa Iwara

 

Nancy Isime

 

Omowunmi Dada

Eniola Badmus

 Toke Makinwa

Kehinde Bankole

Funke Akindele-Bello

Denrele Edun

Uti Nwachukwu

VJ Adams

Photo Credit: @thelagospaparazzi 

