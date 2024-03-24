Inspiring! Dufil Prima Foods and Kokun Foundation Unite to Feed People In Ojodu Community, Lagos

In a heartwarming display of compassion and community support, Dufil Prima Food, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles and the Kokun Foundation on Saturday, March 23, 2024, teamed up to provide food items to the Ojodu community in Lagos as the two organisations seek to bring relief and joy to the vulnerable by providing free cartons of Indomie Noodles to thousands of Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of Indomie Noodles, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, emphasized the brand’s commitment to the well-being of the underprivileged in Nigeria. He reiterated Indomie’s dedication to ensuring that vulnerable individuals in the society have access to at least one meal a day and said that the collaboration is a vital component of the brand’s broader initiative to feed over one million disadvantaged Nigerians across the nation.

For one beneficiary, Doris, a mother of triplets from the Ojodu community, the gesture couldn’t have come at a better time, as she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the organisations for the assistance.

“We are very grateful completely to Indomie and Kokun Foundation for this donation,” she shared happily. “Things have not been easy due to the current price hike everywhere but thanks to Indomie and the Kokun Foundation, we have hope things will get better for us”.

Another mother with her child expressed their joy at the initiative and rendered heartfelt prayers and thanks to the Indomie and Kokun Foundation.

The founder, of Kokun Foundation, Olukokun Adepeju stated that the foundation was borne out of the desire to support the very vulnerable and to reduce hunger in communities around Lagos.

“Kokun Food Bank will continue to be a beacon of hope for the needy and put a smile on their faces. In a time like this, we are glad for the joint exercise with Indomie and even more committed to this service to humanity.”

This gesture has reminded the locals that they are not alone in their struggles and that there are people who genuinely care about their well-being.

