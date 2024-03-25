Meet Adejoke Popoola: Spreading Happiness Through the Power of Music

Adejoke Popoola‘s musical journey is deeply marked by a quality of difference and deviation from the norm. In an era where music and lyrical entertainment are punctuated with sexual innuendos, graphic imagery, and social vices, Adejoke’s posture in the music industry offers a ray of light away from the convention.

Drawn to music from a young age, Adejoke began singing. In the intervening years, she’s honed her vocal abilities and now employs music for social change initiatives.

Adejoke’s music explores themes of redemption, salvation, hope, and solace in the face of life’s struggles. Her works, including ‘The Blood of Jesus’ (2020), ‘Lord Have Mercy’ (2020), and ‘Tell the World’ (2023), exemplify soulful gospel music. These themes resonate with some listeners, making them consider the potential impact of music on values and social change

Adejoke’s music frequently features messages of hope, inspiration, and unity. She has built a successful career within the Nigerian music industry, a market with its own unique challenges. This experience may contribute to her dedication to mentoring and supporting aspiring young musicians in navigating their own paths.

Taking the road less travelled is not a popular choice for the countless millions who try their hands at music while hoping for a big break. But for Adejoke, the stakes are way higher than a chance at public recognition. She describes her biggest inspiration as charity, love, impact, and the promotion of values that leave both people and the world better.

Her music emphasizes positive social impact, potentially setting her apart from artists who prioritize fame. This focus may influence her brand development strategies. Notably, her career has included performances at international events such as the UK Friends International Women Rendezvous, Women on Assignment, Christ Church Carol, University of Surrey Building an Entrepreneur Women’s Edition, Swindon Ladies’ Getaway, and many others.

Her work, both as an individual and through her company Gracious Hearts Music, has received recognition within the community. This recognition includes awards such as the University of Surrey Students Enterprise Foundership Award (2023) Philanthropy by The Entrepreneur Africa Awards (2022) All Varieties Award in Nigeria in 2022; and the nominations for Philanthropy by The Entrepreneur Africa Awards (2022) and the West Africa Start-up Awards for Best Newcomer (2021).

Gracious Hearts Music, where Adejoke serves as co-director, aims to support and nurture emerging musical talent. This focus on development contributes to the overall goals of the organization. Adejoke’s involvement allows her to contribute to this mission.

Through her aligned vision with Gracious Hearts Music’s commitment to themes of redemption, hope, and unity, she provides an alternative to the prevailing narratives in today’s music industry. Her dedication to mentoring aspiring musicians and her emphasis on positive social impact showcase a genuine desire to make a difference beyond the confines of fame and recognition.

Click here to stream Adejoke’s music and to check out her social media pages.

