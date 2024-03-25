Discover Union Bank’s Commitment to Gender Inclusivity and Women Empowerment

As this year’s Women’s Month approaches, Union Bank reflects on the positive steps it has initiated to create a thriving and enabling environment that has promoted women empowerment and gender inclusion.

Union Bank is an organization committed to removing barriers and facilitating success for women in all fields of human endeavor. As a corporate entity, it believes that women deserve a seat at the table and has continually advocated for unhindered access to resources and platforms that encourage them to thrive and prosper.

Being a socially aware and gender sensitive organisation that has inbuilt structures and corporate policy frameworks which allows women to display their immense talents and expertise in every decision-making process of the company, with the aim to not only preach but practice inclusivity, ensuring everyone regardless of gender or social standing is given the opportunity to shine and progress in their careers.

For Union Bank the celebration of Women’s Month and International Women’s Day is not just a hollow ritual to be observed every calendar year. There are a myriad of complex issues faced by women that prevent a more equitable and fairer world.

Union Bank’s internal Women’s network dubbed WeHub was initiated as a solution to some of those problems by building a structure targeted specifically at women that helps mentor and facilitate them with tools and resources to succeed.

As first and foremost, being a financial institution that is aware of the barriers that prevent women from gaining access to affordable loans for their businesses and the team is delighted with the impact that our customized interventions like our alpher initiative has made in providing financial solutions which have built capacity and opened network opportunities to female owned enterprises enabling them to grow and expand.

The bank is proud to be the poster child for inclusion following the recent appointment of Yetunde Oni by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the bank’s Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director.

Her appointment as the bank’s MD, the second in the 106-year-old bank’s history will hopefully continue to encourage inclusion not just in the financial services industry but in other sectors world over as we strive to build an equal and gender-balanced future.

