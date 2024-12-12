OAPay is set to redefine Cross-border payments with Faster, Safer and Smarter transactions

OAPay, one of the leading digital remittance companies, had its grand relaunch in October of this year, marking a pivotal moment in simplifying and revolutionizing international payments for Nigerians and beyond.

Licensed in the UK and several states in the US, OAPay is dedicated to providing seamless and secure financial services to Africa. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing user experience, OAPay is set to redefine digital transactions through a suite of user-centric features:

Key Features and Benefits:

– Seamless International Transfers: Effortlessly send and receive money across borders.

– Secure and Reliable Transactions: Enjoy peace of mind with robust security measures safeguarding your funds.

– Competitive Exchange Rates: Take advantage of favourable exchange rates on every transaction.

Expanding its reach, OAPay is also delighted to extend services to Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, bringing unparalleled convenience and security to more Africans.

Speaking on this milestone, Tracey Abiola, Founder and Chief Executive Officer stated;

“Our mission is to provide the best money transfer services, as we help our valued members support their loved ones back home and achieve economic success in our designated countries of operation.”

“It’s not only a remittance company. OAPay is a manifestation of a dream, said Millicent Akuffo, Co-Founder/Director at OAPay. With this relaunch, we are committed to continuous innovation and making a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are your people. We’re your friends, family, and neighbors.” “At OAPay, we help you support your family because we’re all family. Together is Better.”

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives:

OAPay’s dedication to social impact is evident through several impactful initiatives:

2021/2022: Brought hope and joy to hospital patients in Ghana and Nigeria by covering medical bills and medication costs, allowing families to reunite and celebrate the festive season together.

2023: Transformed healthcare at Kaneshie Polyclinic, Ghana, by refurbishing its Maternity Unit and empowering the community through a breast cancer awareness campaign with free health screenings.

2024/2025: Looking ahead, the team is set to make a lasting impact in Kenya by training healthcare practitioners, improving healthcare delivery, and reaching underserved communities.

OAPay’s relaunch is more than a new beginning; it’s a commitment to continuous innovation and community impact. Join this exciting journey and stay updated with OAPay’s latest advancements.

For more information, click here to visit the website.

