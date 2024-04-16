Don’t Miss Out on Union Bank’s Epic Save and Win Palli Promo 3.0 Finale

The third edition of Union Bank’s foremost targeted savings campaign, the Save and Win Palli Promo 3.0, is poised to conclude on an exciting note. A lucky customer will win a brand-new GAC SUV while three other winners will also bag N5,000,000 each during the final draws, which will be held on April 15th, 2024, at the bank’s Head Office in Marina, Lagos.

The Third Edition of the Save and Win Palli Promo, which has just successfully concluded its six-month run, will also reward the final set of monthly and quarterly winners with various gifts and cash prizes, including N100,000, GREE Air Conditioners, and other exciting gift rewards.

The lucky winners will be randomly chosen through an electronically generated transparent draw strictly monitored by relevant regulatory bodies. The event will be live-streamed on the bank’s digital platforms for participants to join and view.

Save & Win Palli Promo is a nationwide campaign that rewards customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture.

This promo is open to new and existing savings accounts and current account holders. Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch.

To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit Union Bank branches nationwide.

