'When It All Falls Down': Chinedu Achebe is set to Unveil his Third Book this August 2024

Chinedu Achebe, the acclaimed Nigerian American author, is set to release his highly anticipated third book, “When It All Falls Down”.

Following the success of his previous works, including the award-winning ‘The Miseducation of Obi Ifeanyi‘, Achebe continues to captivate readers with his poignant storytelling.

In this stirring sequel to The Miseducation of Obi Ifeanyi, Achebe delves into the lives of Obi and Nkechi Ifeanyi, along with their children, Ikechukwu Ifeanyi and Chimamanda Ifeanyi.

Set against the backdrop of Houston, Texas, the family grapples with the complexities of identity, love, and resilience. As the world faces global upheaval, including the Covid-19 pandemic, racial strife, and political storms, the Ifeanyis seek solace in each other.

Chinedu Achebe, a graduate of the University of Houston, burst onto the literary scene with his debut book, Blunted on Reality, in 2012. Since then, he has contributed thought-provoking articles to platforms like the Huffington Post, Medium, and BellaNaija.

Achebe’s unique voice and ability to capture human experience resonate with readers worldwide. When It All Falls Down will be released in August 2024. The ebook is currently available for pre-order through Amazon.

Chinedu Achebe is the recipient of the 2023 Independent Press Award for African American Fiction. He currently resides in Missouri City, Texas, with his wife and kids. His work continues to inspire and provoke meaningful conversations about life, love, and the pursuit of happiness.

For media inquiries, review copies or interviews, please contact via email: [email protected] and stay updated with Chinedu Achebe on Twitter and Instagram.

