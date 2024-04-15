ON THE GO: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their April Issue

Just a few weeks after reaching their 100th milestone in their journey of discovery and exploration, Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine announces the release of their 101st issue. This issue is centered on travel and immediately follows the inaugural issue of their exhilarating merger.

With the freedom to traverse any path and explore any angle, they made this issue a travel canvas of Nigeria and West Africa. Each brush stroke represents the stories and experiences of travel bugs, jet setters, travel curators, business travelers, travel enthusiasts, pet travelers, and even pilots. It’s a unique issue filled with pearls and literal hidden gems.

Unsure of where to start? Check out their list of ‘Top 10 Off the Beaten Path’ locations and our ‘Top 5 Destinations for Digital Nomads’, all in West Africa. Hear from a youngster who is barely 26 and has visited all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.

Zim Erobo spoke to them about her quest to visit all 195 countries; find out how many she already has on lockdown. Get the 411 on traveling with pets or for business, and find out which countries you can visit visa-free as a Nigerian passport holder.

Every month, a business is featured as the Spot of the Month, and this month, The Wine Lab takes precedence. The Wine Lab serves as a hub of sensory exploration and human connection. Inside, you can find ‘The Parlour’, a wine cellar-inspired shop with communal seating, great for tasting experiences.

It houses several wooden wine racks within a sexy and classy architectural layout. True to its name, this urban vineyard transcends the normal Lagosian dining experience by embracing the ethos of experimentation in the culinary and liquid lives of its discerning guests, without breaking the bank.

Top 10 places off the beaten path in West Africa

From cascading waterfalls in Nigeria to floating paradises in Côte d’Ivoire, get ready for a journey that’s equally thrilling, stimulating, and downright unforgettable.

Gurara Waterfalls, Nigeria

Just a short journey from Lagos or Abuja, Gurara Waterfalls offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Tucked away in the heart of Nigeria, this hidden gem promises breathtaking natural beauty and a chance to reconnect with nature like never before.

Idanre Hills, Nigeria

Nestled in the southwestern part of Nigeria, Idanre Hills boasts stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Travellers from Lagos or Abuja can embark on an unforgettable adventure to explore ancient ruins, sacred caves, and panoramic views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Obudu Mountain Resort, Nigeria

Obudu Mountain Resort offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation just a stone’s throw away from Lagos and Abuja.

From thrilling cable car rides to serene nature walks, this mountain paradise has something for everyone seeking an escape from the ordinary.

Bab’s Dock, Benin Republic

For those craving a taste of coastal charm, Bab’s Dock in Benin Republic is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

With its vibrant atmosphere and picturesque scenery, this coastal town offers a unique blend of culture, history, and relaxation, and is just a short trip from Lagos or Abuja.

Cape Coast Castle, Ghana

On exploring the haunting history of Cape Coast Castle, travelers are in for an unforgettable experience.

This destination offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s past, a somber yet essential opportunity to reflect on the legacy of slavery and colonialism in Africa. It serves as a testament to the resilience of the African people.

Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary, Senegal

A bird lover’s paradise awaits, just a short flight from Lagos or Abuja. Djoudj National Bird Sanctuary in Senegal is a haven for birdwatchers, offering an impressive array of migratory birds and breathtaking wetland landscapes that will leave visitors in awe.

L’Ile Flottante, Côte d’Ivoire

Floating peacefully on the serene waters of Côte d’Ivoire, L’Ile Flottante offers a tranquil escape from the busy city routine.

Travellers from Lagos or Abuja can unwind in luxury and soak in the stunning views of this unique floating paradise.

Great Mosque of Djenné, Mali

Embark on a journey through time with a visit to the Great Mosque of Djenné in Mali. This architectural marvel is a testament to the region’s rich history and cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

Fouta Djallon, Guinea



Hidden deep within the lush landscapes of Guinea lies Fouta Djallon, a paradise for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Travellers can explore rugged mountain trails, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant local cultures that promise an unforgettable journey off the beaten path.

Wulki Farms, Liberia



Experience the charm of rural Liberia with a visit to Wulki Farms, a hidden oasis just a short journey from Lagos or Abuja. Surrounded by rolling hills and lush greenery, this tranquil retreat offers a chance to reconnect with nature and unwind in serene surroundings.

Top 5 destinations for Digital Nomads in West Africa

Are you a digital nomad and would love to experience working remotely from other West African countries? These are our top picks for you!

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is a bustling metropolis known for its vibrant energy, beautiful beaches, thriving startup scene, and bustling coworking spaces. Digital nomads in Lagos can enjoy a diverse cultural scene, delicious cuisine, and a range of accommodation options.

The city also offers reliable internet connectivity and opportunities to network with other remote workers and entrepreneurs.

Accra, Ghana

Accra, the capital city of Ghana, is a hub for digital nomads in West Africa. The city offers a mix of modern amenities, cultural attractions, and beaches.

Digital nomads in Accra can find coworking spaces, cafes with reliable Wi-Fi, and a welcoming expat community.

Dakar, Senegal

Dakar, the capital city of Senegal, is a vibrant cultural hub in West Africa. The bustling markets, delicious Senegalese cuisine, and lively music and arts scene will delight digital nomads who are not only looking to work but also to explore the city.

Banjul, The Gambia

Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia, is a charming destination for digital nomads in West Africa. The city offers a relaxed atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a range of cultural attractions.

Here, digital nomads can happily explore nature reserves and riversides to satisfy their amusement or curiosity.

Monrovia, Liberia

Monrovia, the capital city of Liberia, is a dynamic destination with a mix of modern amenities and colonial charm. Digital nomads in Monrovia can explore historic landmarks such as Providence Island and the Ducor Hotel, visit bustling markets, and enjoy delicious Liberian cuisine.

The city also offers coworking spaces, cafes with reliable internet, and opportunities to engage with local communities.

