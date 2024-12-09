Overcoming Breast Cancer Barriers: Oncopadi Tech & ROCHE Nigeria Launch the BRANT Program

Connect with us

By Oncopadi Tech and ROCHE Nigeria
Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Nigerian women, with more than 32,278 new cases diagnosed and 25.3% of all cancer cases in 2022. Newly diagnosed women and their families are emotionally and financially overwhelmed by breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

To bridge this gap, Oncopadi Tech and ROCHE Nigeria have joined forces to launch the Breast Cancer Access Navigation and Testing (BRANT) Program, which will go live in January 2025.

L-R: Dr Adaorah Eny, COO, Oncopadi Tech, Dr. Omolola Salako, CEO of Oncopadi Dr. Ladi Hameed, General Manager, Roche Products Limited and Terseer Sar, Head of Access and Health Policy, Roche Products Limited

In 2025, the BRANT Program will support 5,000 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer by guiding them through the complex cancer care systems so that they get diagnosed early, feel less scared and alone, be bold, have access to coping resources and get the best out of treatment.  

The BRANT program offers evidence-based patient education, navigation, and essential immunohistochemistry testing from the comfort of her home and internet device. The BRANT Program ensures that each participant receives personalized care and overcomes barriers hindering early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Patients and family caregivers

Upon sign-up on the PROSECare web application, each participant will receive the following services:

  • A dedicated navigator who will provide remote support and a navigation toolkit
  • Free Immunohistochemistry testing: Receive results within two weeks
  • A personalised monthly navigation report 
  • Educational Resources: Access videos, articles, and support tools through a navigation toolkit
  • Specialist Support: Connect with dietitians, counsellors, and breast cancer survivors.
  • Life-long access to the PROSECare app for remote reporting and management of side effects
  • Get your case discussed at the weekly tumour board meetings for optimal treatment planning
  • Tumor Board Reviews: Benefit from collective expertise for optimal 

For Cancer Care Providers

The BRANT Program offers cancer specialists and institutions in Nigeria access to capacity-building opportunities, tools and innovative resources to improve their practice and patient outcomes. Upon sign-up on the PROSECare web application, participating providers will gain:

  • Capacity Building: Training on global best practices in breast cancer care.
  • Weekly Tumor Board Meetings: Collaborate with experts to optimize patient decision-making.
  • Enhanced Patient Support: Integrate patient navigation services into your institution.

How to Join the BRANT Program
  • The BRANT Program will go live in January 2025.
  • Subscribe to the BRANT Newsletter http://eepurl.com/i5yb6E  or scan the QR Code for updates, expert insights, and powerful stories of hope. 
  • If you know someone who will benefit from the BRANT program, share it with them. 

“Together, we will reach her.”

JOIN THE 2K+ CANCER CARE SPECIALISTS AND PATIENTS WHO READ THE BRANT NEWSLETTER.

To partner and transform breast cancer care in Nigeria, send an email to [email protected] 

Let’s ensure accessible and impactful breast cancer care for Nigerian women.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

