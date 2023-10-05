In Service of Humanity (ISOH) Foundation, a welfare and health focused non government organisation partners with BellaNaija for an X Spaces session on Breast Cancer Awareness. “A conversation On Breast Cancer and Fertility” is scheduled for Friday, October 6th, 2023, at 6:00pm WAT and seeks to celebrate female cancer survivors and enlighten the public about breast cancer.

The event will feature esteemed panelists representing various fields including oncology, fertility, and charitable work, in an engaging and informative discussion to address various issues relating to cancer including chemotherapy and provide guidance on fertility preservation while battling breast cancer. The panellists include Nene Bejide, the Co-founder and Director of ISOH; Dr. Omolola Salako, Founder of the Sebeccly Cancer Foundation; Professor Anthonia Sowunmi, Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist and Head of Oncology at NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre; Dr. Joe Khalifeh, Gynecologist from One Wellness Center; and a medical doctor from NSIA-LUTH, West Africa’s largest cancer treatment centre, who will share specialised knowledge in cancer care. The session will be moderated by Oluwadunsin Sanya, Senior Content Associate, BellaNaija.

The discourse will provide valuable insights and knowledge about breast cancer and dispel myths surrounding cancer and fertility. Join us as we raise awareness about breast cancer and provide vital information to empower women across various facets of life.

ISOH aims to enhance the well being of individuals and communities, with a particular focus on promoting community health and support in Nigeria.

If you’d like to learn more about ISOH please visit their website at www.isohfoundation.org. Follow them on Twitter on @isohfoundation and on Instagram @isohfoundation.