Connect with us

Events News

In Service Of Humanity (ISOH) Foundation Partners BellaNaija for an X (Twitter) Spaces Conversation on Breast Cancer Awareness | October 6

Events Promotions

From the Hoops to the Drinks, Catch up on the exclusive moments of the Hennessy and NBA themed Pop-up Event

Events News Style

Hennessy’s Global Ambassador for In-The-Paint, Joakim Noah Unveils Revitalised Basketball Court in VGC, Lagos Nigeria

Events Promotions

Indulge in the Cultural Celebration as Seaman Schnapps sponsors the Olojo Festival 2023

Events Promotions

Onyxhairbynelly Unveils Its Website with a Variety of Payment Options

Events Features

Meet the 15 Finalists For The 2023 Earthshot Prize

Events Promotions

Aquafina Elevates Wisdom Nsima: A Padi of Life Success Story

Beauty BN TV Events Style

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa's Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale

Events

In Service Of Humanity (ISOH) Foundation Partners BellaNaija for an X (Twitter) Spaces Conversation on Breast Cancer Awareness | October 6

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

In Service of Humanity (ISOH) Foundation, a welfare and health focused non government organisation partners with BellaNaija for an X Spaces session on Breast Cancer Awareness. “A conversation On Breast Cancer and Fertility” is scheduled for Friday, October 6th, 2023, at 6:00pm WAT and seeks to celebrate female cancer survivors and enlighten the public about breast cancer. 

The event will feature esteemed panelists representing various fields including oncology, fertility, and charitable work, in an engaging and informative discussion to address various issues relating to cancer including chemotherapy and provide guidance on fertility preservation while battling breast cancer. The panellists include Nene Bejide, the Co-founder and Director of ISOH; Dr. Omolola Salako, Founder of the Sebeccly Cancer Foundation; Professor Anthonia Sowunmi, Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist and Head of Oncology at NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre; Dr. Joe Khalifeh, Gynecologist from One Wellness Center; and a medical doctor from NSIA-LUTH, West Africa’s largest cancer treatment centre, who will share specialised knowledge in cancer care. The session will be moderated by Oluwadunsin Sanya, Senior Content Associate, BellaNaija.

The discourse will provide valuable  insights and knowledge about breast cancer and dispel myths surrounding cancer and fertility. Join us   as we raise awareness about breast cancer and provide vital information to empower women across various facets of life.

ISOH aims to enhance the well being of individuals and communities, with a particular focus on promoting community health and support in Nigeria.

If you’d like to learn more about ISOH please visit their website at www.isohfoundation.org. Follow them on Twitter on @isohfoundation and on Instagram @isohfoundation.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php