Art Unmasked: Lagos Art Salon Explores Creativity Through Exclusive Viewings and Masterclasses

Across the globe, the perception persists that art appreciation and commerce are the domain of the upper class. Lagos Art Salon is committed to shifting this narrative by making art more inclusive and accessible, while also appealing to seasoned art connoisseurs.

Organised by Teal Culture, a leading interior design and art consultancy firm, the 2024 edition of Lagos Art Salon took place from Thursday, November 28, to Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at Teal Culture in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The vibrant art community of Lagos came alive during the 5-day art exhibition themed Art Unmasked. The exhibition showcased the depth and diversity of Nigerian artistry, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

Day 1 of the event kicked off with a private viewing that brought together select art lovers and enthusiasts. Guests enjoyed exclusive first looks at the stunning pieces, live music, and delectable cuisine while engaging directly with the artists who provided insights into their work.

The exhibition featured a curated selection of paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media installations, offering attendees a rich tapestry of artistic exploration.

The event drew an impressive turnout, including art collectors, creatives, art influencers, and members of the local art community. Guests experienced an immersive environment where every piece of art was thoughtfully displayed to encourage interaction and reflection.

During Day 2, the Art Unmasked Master Class, which was an educational session designed to demystify art investment and its potential as an asset, was held. Moderated by Omotunde Ibironke, the masterclass featured panelists such as Adeniyi Adenubi (Financier and Art Patron, Co-founder of VFD Group.), Ato Prinze (Renowned Art Sculptor), and Tola Akerele (Director General of the National Theatre). Attendees ranged from seasoned collectors to new enthusiasts, all gaining valuable strategies for acquiring and preserving art.

In addition to the masterclass, attendees were treated to guided tours, and insightful conversations with the featured artists. The evening concluded with a networking session, fostering connections within the artistic and cultural sectors.

The exhibition was open to the public from Saturday, 30th November to Tuesday, 3rd December, providing a space where visitors could immerse themselves in the creative expressions of the featured artists:

Main Artists: AbdulRazaq. A. Titilayo, Usman Semiu Alvin , Omolola Coker , and Segun Akano .

, , and . Resident Artists: Prince Saheed Adelakun, Djakou Kassi Nathalie, and Orlu PrinceMoses Ozangeobuoma.

In her remarks, Folakemi Oloye, founder of The Lagos Art Salon and Teal Harmony, parent company of Teal Culture, expressed her vision for the initiative:

The Lagos Art Salon is committed to promoting Nigerian art and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work. We envision this becoming a regular event, expanding to greater heights, and celebrating the brilliance of Nigerian art. We also want to make the business of art more accessible to a wider audience, as art investment is actually a profitable venture.

Oloye also emphasized Teal Culture’s dedication to fostering a space where art lovers can come together to appreciate and support the nation’s creative talent.

With plans to make the Lagos Art Salon a recurring event, the organizers are set to broaden the horizons of Nigerian art, making it more accessible to local and international audiences.

