Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Catalysing Change Week 2024: Uniting Global Innovators for Sustainable Impact

Events Music News Promotions

Experience the Rhythm as LG Electronics Launches K-Pop Fiesta in Nigeria

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Imperial Citizenship Unlocks Global Opportunities With Lagos Launch

Beauty Events Style

The Nitty Gritties of Chioma Ikokwu's Show-Stopping Elegance at HighTea with BellaNaija Style

Events Promotions

"FESTAC '77": Celebrating Cultural Legacy through "The Fabric of Courage" Exhibition by Salon Africana

Events Promotions

Nigeria's finest Drink Vendors render an Exceptional Experience with Moët Hennessy!

Events News Style

How Africa's Power Women Slayed The Sophisticated Elegance Theme at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Events Promotions

Salonpas Makes Grand Debut in Nigeria: Unveiling Effective Pain Relief Solutions

Events

Catalysing Change Week 2024: Uniting Global Innovators for Sustainable Impact

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Catalysing Change Week (CCW) is one of the world’s largest virtual/hybrid, week-long event led by social innovators and entrepreneurs to share knowledge and ideas for the acceleration of collaborative systems change. This year, the CCW theme is dedicated to The Building of the Social Innovation Sector. Catalyst 2030 is one of the largest global network of locally led organizations committed to advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Join them for interesting Africa Focused conversations with inspiring speakers like Sabelo Mbokazi, Eme Essien Lore, Serge-Auguste K., Lehlé Baldé, Aramide Abe, Joannes Paulus Yimbesalu, and Isabelle Hoyaux.

Here are some more details about the panels at Catalysing Change Week:

Let’s Talk Ecosystem Strengthening: Data, Policy & Perception

This panel will focus on perspectives from the Social Innovation Sector Development, highlighting key strategies to strengthen the social innovation sector in Africa.

The session aims to explore the roles of data collection, policy reform, and perception shifting in building a robust social innovation ecosystem on the continent.

Date: May 7th, 2024
Time: 2pm WAT | 3pm CEST
Link: https://catalyst2030.info/afeco

Empower Skills, Embrace Diversity, Shape the Future

This panel will address the Job Creation and Skills Development pillar of the Africa Forward Blueprint, focusing on strategies and initiatives to enhance job creation and skills development in the social innovation sector.

The discussion aims to provide actionable insights to empower African youth, address gender disparities, and ensure inclusivity for individuals with disabilities while also addressing the effects of migration and the role of technology in addressing Job Creation and Skills Development in and through the Social Innovation Space.

Date: May 8th, 2024
Time: 2pm WAT | 3pm CEST
Link: https://catalyst2030.info/afjobs

Social Impact, Sustainable Funds

In Sub-Saharan Africa, social enterprises play a pivotal role in addressing pressing societal challenges. However, many struggle to secure sustainable financing beyond traditional sources.

This session aims to explore innovative approaches to financial empowerment, with a focus on catalyzing sustainable growth and impact for social innovators across the region. Additionally, the panel will delve into the pivotal role of philanthropy in driving inclusive and sustainable development across Africa.

Date: May 9th, 2024
Time: 2pm WAT | 3pm CEST
Link: https://catalyst2030.info/affunding

About Catalyst2030

Catalyst 2030 was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020, founded by award-winning social entrepreneurs in partnership with Ashoka, Echoing Green, the Schwab Foundation, and the Skoll Foundation.

They are a community of 4,000+ social entrepreneurs and impact actors spanning 110+ countries who believe in the power of the collective in advancing the UN’s SDG Goals.

About Africa Forward

Africa Forward is an initiative co-created by members of the African Chapters of Catalyst 2030 to rapidly accelerate actions that place Africa’s challenges at the heart of collaborative, partnership driven opportunities.

It is dedicated to bringing about catalytic change to the social innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem on the African continent.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Catalysing Change Week

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

Ifedolapo Runsewe is Building a Greener Eco-friendly Future in Nigeria with Recycled Waste Tyres  

BN Book Review: A Cry for Mercy by Peter Okwonkwo I Review By Roseline Mgbodichimma

Why You Should Learn From Cockroaches

Chaste Inegbedion: How The United Nation’s Summit of the Future Can Enhance Progress in Africa
css.php