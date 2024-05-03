Catalysing Change Week 2024: Uniting Global Innovators for Sustainable Impact

Catalysing Change Week (CCW) is one of the world’s largest virtual/hybrid, week-long event led by social innovators and entrepreneurs to share knowledge and ideas for the acceleration of collaborative systems change. This year, the CCW theme is dedicated to The Building of the Social Innovation Sector. Catalyst 2030 is one of the largest global network of locally led organizations committed to advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Join them for interesting Africa Focused conversations with inspiring speakers like Sabelo Mbokazi, Eme Essien Lore, Serge-Auguste K., Lehlé Baldé, Aramide Abe, Joannes Paulus Yimbesalu, and Isabelle Hoyaux.

Here are some more details about the panels at Catalysing Change Week:

Let’s Talk Ecosystem Strengthening: Data, Policy & Perception

This panel will focus on perspectives from the Social Innovation Sector Development, highlighting key strategies to strengthen the social innovation sector in Africa.

The session aims to explore the roles of data collection, policy reform, and perception shifting in building a robust social innovation ecosystem on the continent.

Date: May 7th, 2024

Time: 2pm WAT | 3pm CEST

Link: https://catalyst2030.info/afeco

Empower Skills, Embrace Diversity, Shape the Future

This panel will address the Job Creation and Skills Development pillar of the Africa Forward Blueprint, focusing on strategies and initiatives to enhance job creation and skills development in the social innovation sector.

The discussion aims to provide actionable insights to empower African youth, address gender disparities, and ensure inclusivity for individuals with disabilities while also addressing the effects of migration and the role of technology in addressing Job Creation and Skills Development in and through the Social Innovation Space.

Date: May 8th, 2024

Time: 2pm WAT | 3pm CEST

Link: https://catalyst2030.info/afjobs

Social Impact, Sustainable Funds

In Sub-Saharan Africa, social enterprises play a pivotal role in addressing pressing societal challenges. However, many struggle to secure sustainable financing beyond traditional sources.

This session aims to explore innovative approaches to financial empowerment, with a focus on catalyzing sustainable growth and impact for social innovators across the region. Additionally, the panel will delve into the pivotal role of philanthropy in driving inclusive and sustainable development across Africa.

Date: May 9th, 2024

Time: 2pm WAT | 3pm CEST

Link: https://catalyst2030.info/affunding

About Catalyst2030

Catalyst 2030 was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2020, founded by award-winning social entrepreneurs in partnership with Ashoka, Echoing Green, the Schwab Foundation, and the Skoll Foundation.

They are a community of 4,000+ social entrepreneurs and impact actors spanning 110+ countries who believe in the power of the collective in advancing the UN’s SDG Goals.

About Africa Forward

Africa Forward is an initiative co-created by members of the African Chapters of Catalyst 2030 to rapidly accelerate actions that place Africa’s challenges at the heart of collaborative, partnership driven opportunities.

It is dedicated to bringing about catalytic change to the social innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem on the African continent.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Catalysing Change Week