Celebrating Bold Women: Meet the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman and Bold Future Award Recipients 

The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award Ceremony, a night celebrating bold, innovative, and audacious women who embody leadership across various industries, took place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The event brought together trailblazers who continue to break barriers and redefine success in business and beyond.

The day began with an exclusive brunch at GAIA Africa, which hosted Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot. This intimate gathering brought together the finalists for both the Bold Woman and Bold Future Awards, as well as some of the distinguished judges, including Affiong Williams, the first-ever recipient of the Bold Woman Award in Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan, and Temilola Adepetun.

The main event then commenced with a chic cocktail reception at the Federal Palace Hotel, where guests networked, toasted with champagne, and contributed personalized messages to a stunning “Wall of Messages,” where they wrote words of inspiration to other attendees.

The décor was a vibrant representation of the brand’s signature solaire essence, featuring bright and bold elements and walls dedicated to the exceptional women who have been part of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award in Nigeria over the years, as well as this year’s finalists and judges that reflected the confidence and spirit of the night.

Hosted by award-winning moderator Lehlé Baldé, the award ceremony opened with a powerful speech from Adeleye Adeniji, General Manager of Moët Hennessy Nigeria, who welcomed the esteemed guests.

Jean-Marc Gallot, President of Veuve Clicquot, followed with remarks about the global reach of the Bold Woman Award, now in 27 countries with over 450 awardees, and its particular resonance in Nigeria.

This year’s finalists for the Bold Future Award—Florentina Agu, Creative Director of Hertunba, Osen Iyahen, founder of Optimal Greening, and Queen Uwabuofo, founder of Clove Kids International— shared their inspiring stories through pre-recorded videos, highlighting the challenges they faced and how they triumphed with resilience and innovation. Their journeys embodied the essence of what it means to be “Bold” by Veuve Clicquot.

After the videos, the audience was captivated by an insightful keynote speech from Nkwo Onwuka, a leading voice in fashion and sustainability. Her speech on “Navigating the ‘S’ in ESG: What it Means for the Nigerian Entrepreneur” was exceptional, providing fresh perspectives on how businesses can integrate social responsibility into their strategies while creating long-term impact.

The spotlight then shifted to the finalists for the Bold Woman Award: Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, CEO of Pinnacle Medical Services; Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, Founder of WARIF (Women at Risk International Foundation); and Rewa Udoji, Founder of Cranstoun.

Each woman’s contribution to her field was recognized as exemplary, showcasing leadership, commitment, and the courage to defy expectations.

An unforgettable musical performance by Aramide followed, electrifying the room with a powerful rendition that celebrated the strength and resilience of women.

The Bold Future Award was presented by Adeleye Adeniji to Florentina Agu, Creative Director of Hertunba, who expressed her gratitude and shared an emotional anecdote about being told as a young girl by her mother that she would one day be recognized for her creativity.

Jean Marc-Gallot later announced the recipient of the Bold Woman Award, Rewa Udoji, Founder Cranstoun, whose speech reflected her immense gratitude for Veuve Clicquot’s recognition of her dedication and hard work. The event concluded with celebratory photos, networking, and an after-party, where the dynamic energy of the night continued.

The Bold Woman Awards by Veuve Clicquot have, over the years, served as a platform for recognizing and uplifting women entrepreneurs who embody courage and innovation. This year’s winners and finalists exemplify what it means to be audacious leaders in their industries.

With applications for the 2025 Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Awards opening soon, women across Nigeria are encouraged to join the Bold Open Data Base, an initiative supporting women in business by providing opportunities for networking, mentorship, and visibility.

