GAIA AFRICA Welcomes New Members and Celebrates Women Leaders

GAIA AFRICA marked International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, with an elegant gathering at GAIA House in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event brought together accomplished women leaders in business, policy, and enterprise who are shaping the future of the continent.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 Global Champion Award to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organization. The award recognised her exceptional leadership, her impact on global economic progress, and her longstanding commitment to advancing women.

Central to the event, was the induction of new members into the GAIA AFRICA community. The pinning ceremony underscored the organisation’s commitment to building a trusted, values-driven network of women leaders dedicated to collaboration and shared growth.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, General Manager, Mena Imasekha and founding members of the club, welcomed each new inductee with the GAIA Pin symbolic of the spirit of excellence, collaboration and community, as well as GAIA values of Mutual Trust, Integrity, and Authenticity.

Founding members in attendance included Angela Emuwa, Chairman of Punch Nigeria; Fola Ambrose-Medebem, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Industry; Tokunbo Lawal, Managing Director of UPDC Facility Management Limited; Bimbo Onakomaiya, CEO of Peakthrust Insurance Brokers Limited; Bola Adesola, Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria; Toyosi Olatunji, Group Chief Project Officer at Leadway Holdings; and Toyin Adeniji, Board Member at CREDICORP. Their presence alongside other GAIA members reflected the strength and influence of the network GAIA AFRICA continues to cultivate.

The evening’s keynote address was delivered by Professor Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola, the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos. She spoke compellingly on leadership, resilience, and the responsibility women carry in shaping institutions and societies, remarks that resonated strongly with the audience of executives, policymakers, and entrepreneurs.

The New Members’ Evening reaffirmed GAIA AFRICA’s position as a dynamic community championing purposeful leadership. Since its founding, the organization has remained committed to supporting women who are driving transformation across sectors and contributing meaningfully to Africa’s economic and social advancement.



About GAIA AFRICA

GAIA AFRICA is a private members’ business and social club for Africa’s most influential women leaders — visionaries at the helm of enterprise, influence, and impact. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, GAIA AFRICA provides a safe space for women decision-makers across industries to connect, collaborate, build, and advance. Through meaningful experiences, leadership development, business and investment opportunities, and culturally resonant programming, GAIA AFRICA creates an environment purpose-built to elevate women and amplify their influence across the continent and beyond.

To learn more about GAIA AFRICA: www.gaiaafricaclub.com

For media inquiries: GAIA BRANDCOMMS | [email protected]

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