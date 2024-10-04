Rémy Martin Celebrates 300 Years of Exceptional Cognac: See Photos From the Coupe Gala

Born in 1724, the House of Rémy Martin proudly announces celebrations to mark 300 years of exceptional Cognac-making.

For three centuries the House has combined fine craftsmanship and innovation, passing it forward to build sustainable exceptions for the future. These tricentenary activities are therefore a celebration of the past, the present and the future – premised on the theme ‘We Dream Forward.’

Global celebrations marking the 300-year milestone are taking place across the four corners of the globe, with celebrations descending on Lagos, Nigeria last week, with key highlights including:

The 300-year Coupe Launch Gala

As the centrepiece of the anniversary celebrations, the brand unveiled the limited-edition Rémy Martin 300th Anniversary Coupe, a collector’s item that embodies three centuries of expertise, at a launch Gala held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

A tribute to the heritage of the House and an invitation to dream forward, this special release has been created by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau from the Rémy Martin “Réserve Perpétuelle”, a precious collection of exceptional eaux-de-vie, exclusively from the Grande Champagne terroir, saved and passed forward by generations of Cellar Masters.

Located in the centre of the Cognac region, Grande Champagne is known for the exceptional aromatic quality and ageing potential of its eaux-de-vie.

The Coupe Gala was an intimate, invite-only event hosted at a private members venue, with guests comprising Lagos’ finest cognac connoisseurs, collectors, and enthusiasts; and top influencers and celebrities from the world of art, music, entertainment, and business.

A fusion of fine dining, brand education, and exceptional cognac, guests were treated to a meticulously curated experience featuring the finest Rémy Martin blends.

Guests were taken on a culinary journey hosted by Nigeria’s top chefs, pairing exquisite dishes with the best of Rémy Martin cognacs. The atmosphere was elevated by live music celebrating the art of craftsmanship and the vibrant Nigerian culture.

The highlight of the evening: an exclusive tasting of the 300th Anniversary Coupe. As shared with guests on the night, the Coupe tasting experience is one to savour.

With a few centilitres poured into a Cellar Master glass, guests were asked to take a moment to close their eyes and breathe in the aromas before sipping to reveal layers of flavour, of time and history, with a luminous bouquet of notes that grew ever more radiant.

A tribute to the heritage of the House, a celebration of three centuries of craftsmanship, and an invitation to dream forward, the Coupe Gala delivered a night of opulence, festivity, and unforgettable moments.

Centaur Tour:

A key feature of the global celebrations is the Centaur Tour which brings the festivities to the world’s top nightclubs. The Centaur Tour hits Lagos this September 2024, as part of the 300th anniversary celebrations, highlighting Rémy Martin’s influence on luxury and lifestyle in Nigeria and beyond.

Rémy Martin is additionally proud to announce the launch of Rémy Martin XO Night, a high-energy Cognac crafted to elevate night-time experiences and to cater to a younger, affluent audience. XO Night is the ultimate blend of tradition and modernity that defines Rémy Martin’s approach to luxury.

XO Night, a premium extension of the beloved Rémy Martin XO, is designed for the world’s most prestigious nightlife venues, and will be launched at a turbo-charged club experience this October.

Looking Forward: The Future of Rémy Martin

The 300th anniversary not only celebrates Rémy Martin’s storied past but also marks the beginning of a new chapter. The House remains committed to innovation, pushing the boundaries of cognac-making for future generations.

In addition to the Lagos events, Rémy Martin’s tricentenary is marked by a series of global celebrations, including the reopening of the historical house in Cognac, France, and the Rémy Martin Dream Forward Expedition—a spectacular VR journey through the vineyards of Grande Champagne and into the future of cognac-making.

International bars also competed in the Rémy Martin Bartender Talent Academy to celebrate 300 years of cocktail culture.

With only 6,724 individually numbered bottles released worldwide, this exceptional 300th Anniversary Coupe will be available to order through exclusive retail channels from October onwards.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has had one dream: to produce exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of visionary family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence sustain Rémy Martin for three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of heritage and know-how in Cognac and multi-award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs.

Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin Tercet®, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal® Rémy Martin Club® and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit their website.

