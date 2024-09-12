EMY Africa Awards Hosts Star-Studded Soirée in Lagos as Anticipation Builds for Main Event in Ghana

Lagos came alive with an evening of glitz, celebration, and style at the EMY Africa Lagos Soirée II, where Ghana’s and Nigeria’s most distinguished personalities gathered for an unforgettable prelude to the annual EMY Africa Awards.

The soirée attracted a stellar lineup of stars, including Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Dele Momodu, Kojo Soboh (Founder of EMY Africa), Ayo Animashaun, Efya, and Roselyn Ngissah. Other notable attendees included Cobhams, Majid Michel, Sasha P, Enyinna Nwigwe, Enioluwa, James Gardiner, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Mudi, and many more.

The event, held at the Weststar Mercedes-Benz Showroom in Lekki, offered guests a night of elegance and comfort. With seamless hospitality and nonstop bar service by Rémy Martin, the soirée created an atmosphere of relaxation and celebration.

In a show of unity between Ghana and Nigeria, the event was co-hosted by Nigeria’s Latasha Ngwube and Ghana’s Mawuli Gavor, much to the delight of the enthusiastic audience. An electrifying performance by the vocal powerhouse Efya heightened the evening’s excitement, along with a surprise performance by Nonso Bassey, immersing attendees in both the music and the lively atmosphere.

High-octane African fashion by the guests, with luxurious Benz vehicles in the background, was captured by the creative lens of celebrity photographer Ngozi Eme. The evening shone a light on African excellence across the continent, creating a space for meaningful connections, all while attendees enjoyed top-tier canapés by The Chef Tucker.

One of the evening’s highlights was the announcement of nominees in the five competitive categories for the 9th EMY Africa Awards. In the Outstanding Designer of the Year category, the nominees are Chocolate by Bediako, Phil & Joe, Anthony Dzamefe, Yomi Casual, and Andrew McKenzie.

Man of the Year Music nominees include Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and Sarkodie. The Actor of the Year nominees are James Gardiner, Timini Egbuson, Too Sweet Annan, Anthony Woode, and Kunle Remi. Competing in the Man of the Year Sports category are Mohammed Kudus, Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, Ekow Boye-Doe, and Abdul Fatawu. Finally, Discovery of the Year nominees include Bus Stop Boys, Olive the Boy, Prince Gyasi, and Detail Africa.

Kojo Soboh, Founder of EMY Africa, said in his welcome speech:

“This year’s EMY Soirée sets the stage for even greater things to come. We’re proud to celebrate African male excellence and foster Nigeria-Ghana partnerships in entertainment. The main event in Accra promises a celebration of excellence like no other.”

The event received proud support from Weststar Associates Ltd (Mercedes-Benz Nigeria), KGL Group, Rémy Martin, Diaspora Affairs (Office of the President of Ghana), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Tourism Authority, JL Properties, Ghana Gas, Red Bull, The Yacht Hotel, Events by Claud, Chef Tucker, NgoziEme Studios, The HRC Brand, The Latasha Lagos Company, Blanche Aigle Communications, EMY Africa Magazine, and CapeMay Properties.

Also in attendance were Ghana-based media outlets such as Black Volta, Nkonkonsa, GH Hyper, GH Kwaku, Sammy Kay Media, Ameyaw Debrah, and the New Media Association of Ghana, as well as Nigeria-based media platforms BellaNaija, Pulse, BET Africa, Spice TV, Inside Nollywood, and ThisDay STYLE.

As anticipation builds for the main EMY Africa Awards on October 26th in Accra, this event aims to inspire greatness across the continent. For more information or to secure your attendance, visit EMY Africa’s website or follow them on social media @emyafrica.

Sponsored Content