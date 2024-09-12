Onga Spices Up 10th Anniversary with ₦250m worth of Cash and Prizes in the ‘Taste the Millions’ Promo

To commemorate a decade of enriching Nigerian kitchens, Onga, the beloved seasoning brand from Promasidor Nigeria, hosted a celebratory event at its headquarters. The highlight of the occasion was the launch of the ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promotion, a flavorful initiative designed to reward loyal consumers and add a dash of excitement to their lives.

At a press briefing held at the company’s head office, the Onga team unveiled the promo, which offers consumers a chance to win N250 million in cash and prizes. The air was filled with excitement at the venue as staff, representatives from regulatory agencies and journalists witnessed the unveiling of the promo.

The ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo will run from September 1st to October 31st, 2024, offering exciting prizes through weekly draws. Each week for 8 weeks:

10 winners will receive N1,000,000,

5 winners will win N500,000,

10 winners will be awarded N100,000,

40 winners will take home N50,000,

325 winners will earn N10,000. Additionally, 1,800 winners will receive blenders and gas cookers, and over 200,000 participants will win instant airtime.

Reflecting on the decade-long journey of the Onga Bouillon cube brand, The Chief Executive Officer, Francois Gillet remarked that the success the brand has achieved over the years is a testament to the company’s continued commitment to delivering value and high-quality products.

He also highlighted the significance of this celebration, stating,

The success of Onga over the past decade is a clear indication of the trust and loyalty our consumers have in the brand. Through the ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo, we are excited to give back to our community by rewarding over 250,000 consumers who have been instrumental in making Onga a household name. This promo is not just a celebration of our past but a commitment to our future.

According to the Marketing Director, Adebola Williams

“We are thrilled to launch this promo, which is our way of saying thank you to our loyal consumers for their continued support.”

She also expressed excitement about the promo.

“We are confident that this promo will be a huge success and will help to further establish Onga as the leading culinary brand in Nigeria,” She said.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager at Promasidor Nigeria, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, noting,

This anniversary is not only about celebrating Onga’s achievements but also about recognizing the consumers who have made our success possible. The ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo is designed to bring joy and reward to thousands of households, reinforcing Onga’s position as the seasoning of choice for Nigerian families.

The event was also attended by other key stakeholders such as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA).

Join the Onga community on social media for exclusive content and exciting updates. (Instagram, Facebook: @Onga Nigeria, Youtube, TikTok: ) for a glimpse into the amazing experience.

For more details about the promo, visit their website.

About Promasidor Nigeria

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries.

Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of products such as Onga seasoning, Cowbell Dairy products & Beverages, Loya & Miksi Dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, and Kremela across the country, bringing joy to millions of consumers. The company produces a variety of food products that are generally considered affordable and enjoyable.

Sponsored Content