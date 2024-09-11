The Live Again Outreach brings Outstanding Hope to 500+ Women in Nigeria | Here’s more

When a woman struggles to overcome adversity in life, it has far-reaching effects that impact family, community and society at large. This is why The Live Again Foundation, through its numerous programmes, is giving hope to broken, abused and distressed women so they can start afresh, rediscover purpose and begin to rebuild their lives.

One such programme — The Live Again Outreach — was held on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at the Combo Hall, Lagos State Television (LTV), Ikeja. The maiden edition of the outreach attracted over 500 women who have lived through traumatic experiences that have held them captive, making them feel hopeless about the future.

From the young and old, single and married, and separated and divorced women, attendees from diverse walks of life travelled from various states across Nigeria.

My experience, my past and the topics prompted me to attend this program; said Wumi Obanla, one of the participants. When asked about the goal of this soul-lifting gathering of women, the convener of the outreach and Director of the Live Again Foundation, Enifome Ogbimi passionately explained; The purpose of the outreach is to empower women to heal from their painful past, reengineer their mind-set, rebuild their self-esteem and confidence and rediscover their true purpose in life. We want to help women live again in all aspects of their lives she added.

The life-changing event was carefully put together with inspiring presentations from notable speakers and professionals. It also had breakout sessions, medical screenings, massage therapy, makeup sessions, gifts, business grants and legal counsel and advice.

Mind-Shifting and Life-Changing sessions

The curtain-raiser was a deeply moving presentation by the Convener of the outreach titled, “How I began to live again: Turning pain to purpose,” where she recounted her emotional journey from despair to rebirth.

She characterised it by saying,

A lot of women are going through abuse, pain or difficult situation and find it hard to live again. Some of them don’t even have anyone to talk to. They’re afraid of being judged, that nobody will believe them. But I believe them because I’ve been through it.

TEDx speaker, author and communication and professional development coach, Dr Catherine Onyejiaka cranked up the energy with an authoritative and thought-provoking talk on “Finding your voice again.” During her session, she pointed out that,

“There’s something deposited in you that needs to be harnessed that is needed by the world. You need to understand that you’re more than what you think you are.”

Then it was the turn of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) — the organization backed up by law to cater to issues of domestic violence and sexual abuse in Lagos state. The representative of the anti-abuse watchdog introduced the agency and its activities to the audience.

She outlined the rights of women and how the agency helps victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, emphasizing the need to speak up rather than remain lip-sealed, silenced, suppressed and oppressed.

Since one of the goals of the outreach is to help women live again in all aspects of their lives including financially, it was proper to have the next two sessions on monetizing your talents, knowledge and skills delivered by Enifome; and making, managing and multiplying money — delivered by Chinedu Akpunonu.

Here’s what Chinedu had to say about the event;

One thing I know this conference will do for a lot of women is give them hope.

Beyond these powerful sessions, there were also breakout sessions on emotional intelligence, parenting, relationships, marriage and business strategy.

All the sessions were carefully designed to help women rediscover their purpose, boost their confidence and take the first steps towards reclaiming their lives. The attendees can begin to overcome self-doubt and embark on a journey of personal growth and transformation.

A sprinkle of fun

To fire up the already ignited event, the organisers of the outreach partnered with several individuals and organisations to create a fun-filled and supportive experience. The attendees enjoyed free spa and massage therapy, hair makeover, photoshoot sessions and gifts.

They also got free career and legal counselling, resume reviews, and medical screenings and medications. Each participant went home with a Live Again pack which included the 12-Step Guide to Living Again — a transformative book to guide women through the rejuvenating process of living again.

Empowerment with business grants

Aside from the freebies, a total of twenty women received business grants of N100,000 each. One mother got free a business name registration as well as N200,000 to support her business.

This empowerment initiative aims to provide recipients with support to launch or grow their businesses and transform adversities into opportunities for success and financial freedom.

Deborah Aderele, one of the recipients of the business grants described in her own words;

Winning this grant was like… wow! This is just a confirmation that, yes… Deborah… go and start that thing you want to do, go and make it better. The world wants to hear your voice.

Another grant recipient, Victoria Adetutu said,

I didn’t see this coming. I’ve been a volunteer teacher for over 2 years teaching children. I wondered when I’m going to reap the rewards of my work. Today, I can see God at work.

The host and moderator of the outreach, Presh Talker also had this to say;

“This event is not just one of those events where you come to and have plenty of talk. It’s an event that brings more life to all women. And I believe every woman who walked in here today will not go out the same. They’ll live again.”

Participants Refresh and Refuel for the Future

The maiden Live Again outreach exceeded all expectations, delivering a profoundly life-changing experience that made a lasting difference in the lives of the participants.

This landmark event was the trigger the attendees needed to rediscover purpose and find a new meaning to life — a reason to Live Again. They left the programme with a new mindset, a renewed belief in themselves knowing that they belong to a supporting community in the Live Again movement.

On her final thoughts on the impact of the outreach, the Convener of the outreach and Director of the Live Again Foundation, Enifome Ogbimi said;

What I see here is, a multiplier effect of women helping other women live again. Because when you empower a woman, you empower other women. Helping a woman live again is helping a generation to live again.

Beyond the Outreach

The Live Again Foundation holds post-outreach webinars and business strategy classes for women. It has also scheduled mentorship sessions for grant recipients to help with the judicious use of the funds.

The foundation will continue its work in helping women rise from the ashes and live their dreams. To learn more about the works of the Live Again Foundation, check them out on their active social media accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Linkedin.

