Get Ready for VOW2024: Achieving Women’s Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria

Trailblazing Women Directors Gather for the Directors Conference 2024 | Get the Scoop

Fair & White Nigeria Unveils Nengi as Brand Ambassador

Heineken and Rema Create Magic in Benin City | Get the Scoop Here

The Scripps National Spelling Bee USA Debuts Spell It, Nigeria

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Lancôme unveils the #MESSWITHLANCÔME in Nigeria! | Get ready for this

Oliseh-Amaize Unveils “Africa to the World” Collection at Ankara Festival in Los Angeles | Here's How it Went

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Nutrify Nigeria Hosts First Wellness Retreat for Pharmacists | Here's How it Went

Avatar photo

Published

57 mins ago

 on

The 8th annual edition of the Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW2024) is set to take place on

Date: Thursday, October 3rd 2024
Venue: NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

The conference will host grassroots and urban women in constructive conversations on the crucial roles of grassroots women in achieving inclusive policies that drive sustainable development for women in Nigeria.

This year’s conference theme, “Achieving Women’s Inclusion for a Sustainable Nigeria,” was inspired by feedback from physical engagements with grassroots women across the 6 geopolitical zones.

According to Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, chairperson VOW2024 planning committee, the theme for this year has brought to the fore the missing link between policy and action and the conference looks beyond the present envisioning a future of progress.

Akiyode-Abiola said VOW2024 would prioritise results-driven approaches to foster a future of progress by tapping into innovative ideas and policy interventions. She further stated that the VOW Conference has set the standard for promoting and protecting women’s rights in Nigeria, becoming a marketplace for ideas and policy innovation, with a unique influence on the policy landscape.

The conference will host keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats and networking opportunities for women from diverse backgrounds in business, politics, civil society, and academia, as well as community leaders, activists, and individuals passionate about inclusive policymaking.

Award Nomination
In addition to the conference, the VOW Awards are being announced to recognize not only women but also organizations and individuals making remarkable contributions across various fields.

Nominations are encouraged for outstanding individuals or organizations that have driven progress and positive change in their communities. To submit a nomination, please use the link here. The deadline for nominations is September 12th.

VOW has established itself as a leading platform for amplifying women’s voices in business, leadership, and social impact. The Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW) is an annual conference of diverse women groups in business, politics, civil society and academia who converge to discuss and proffer solutions on critical national development issues organised by Voice of Women Empowerment Foundation in partnership with Women Radio 91.7FM.

