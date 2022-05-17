Connect with us

At The Club With Remy Martin is Back & Here are Moments from the Party

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, renowned French cognac Remy Martin, shut down Hustle & Bustle in Abuja with “At The Club With Remy Martin” on Saturday 7th of May. The exclusive event was well attended by some of Nigeria’s heavy hitters such as Obi Cubana, Ice Prince among other notable personalities.

The ‘At The Club With Remy Martin’ Party series is a premium platform specially created for fun lovers. It is a gathering of VIPs at ideal premium locations that consists of beautiful A-list celebrities, entertainers and fashionistas having a fantastic time courtesy of Remy Martin.

The event had breathtaking performances from top charting Nigerian Artists, Falz tha Bahdguy and Bella Shmurda as well as several dance crew performances, fire breathers, not leaving out the samba dancers. While being treated to the rich taste of the French cognac, the audience was kept on the dancefloor with hit after hit played by world renowned Dj’s such as Dj Gigi Jasmine and Dj Baggio.

At The Club With Remy Martin truly made a statement with the excellently curated event.
Catch all the event scoop in the pictures below;

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

