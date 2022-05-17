More Photos From The #AMCVA8 Red Carpet

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held its annual celebration and honoured outstanding achievements in television and film on Saturday night.

Stars gathered at Eko Convention Center, in Lagos for performances, awards, and tributes, all hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Bonang Matheba.

Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Teniola Aladese, Funke Akindele-Bello, Sabinus, and Broda Shaggi were among those who received awards in their respective categories.

Take a look at the glitz and glam on the #AMVCA8 red carpet below: