New Music: Heyteen feat. TMP Offisial – Kakaki

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fast-rising singer, Heyteen teams up with Aura Music Inc. star, TMP Offisial to deliver a pleasing sound titled “Kakaki”.

“Looking at the context and meaning of the Yoruba word and the lyrics of the song, ‘Kakaki’ talks about avoiding stress in any way possible while enjoying the goodies of life. Both artists on this song are stress-free, lively and know how to enjoy a good time.”

A song that many have been yearning for since the snippet dropped online weeks ago, an instant jam par excellence. Produced by BYLINX.

Listen to the new track below:

Stream the song on digital platforms here.

