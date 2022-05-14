Connect with us

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Yemi Adamolekun is the Recipient of Global Citizen Prize's 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria

Nancy Isime & Voke Give Intel About their Friendship on Peas In A Pod with Toolz & Gbemi

“I’ve been waiting for this moment” - Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya

This New Big Brother Naija Report Shows There's More To The Show Than Is Observed

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

BellaNaija collaborates with USAID and RISE Project to Support Women With Dignity Kits in Adamawa

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Awesome Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From This Week

Sabrina Stuns Effortlessly On Schick's Magazine 5th Anniversary Cover!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

All the stars are decked out to attend the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards currently taking place in Victoria Island, Lagos. It is the biggest night in African entertainment – film, television and now, social media.

The exclusive guest list includes industry leaders and A-list celebrities in Television and Film. Among this year’s hosts, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Sika Osei are already at the event dressed to the nines.

From Ifu Ennada’s stunning dress styled by Tiannah’s Empire to Dénola Grey’s crisp power suit, keep scrolling to see what our favourite stars are wearing to #AMVCA8 and follow us on @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.

Erica Nlewedim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

Nengi Hampson

Nana Akua Addo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nana Akua Addo (@nanaakuaaddo)

Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Ifu Ennada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Meg Otanwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meg Otanwa (@megotanwa)

Dénola Grey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Uti Nwachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Funke Akindele Bello

Sika Osei

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Arese Ugwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arese (@smartmoneyarese)

Bisola Aiyeola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Adeola C Adeyemi 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

Tope Tedela

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tope Tedela (@topetedela)

Bukunmi Oluwasina O.

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isoken O (@isokenogiemwonyi)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more AMVCA fashion content!

