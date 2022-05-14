News
Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8
All the stars are decked out to attend the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards currently taking place in Victoria Island, Lagos. It is the biggest night in African entertainment – film, television and now, social media.
The exclusive guest list includes industry leaders and A-list celebrities in Television and Film. Among this year’s hosts, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Sika Osei are already at the event dressed to the nines.
From Ifu Ennada’s stunning dress styled by Tiannah’s Empire to Dénola Grey’s crisp power suit, keep scrolling to see what our favourite stars are wearing to #AMVCA8 and follow us on @bellanaijastyle to keep up with the updates.
Erica Nlewedim
View this post on Instagram
Nengi Hampson
View this post on Instagram
Nana Akua Addo
View this post on Instagram
Bonang Matheba
View this post on Instagram
Ifu Ennada
View this post on Instagram
Meg Otanwa
View this post on Instagram
Dénola Grey
View this post on Instagram
Uti Nwachukwu
View this post on Instagram
Idia Aisien
View this post on Instagram
Funke Akindele Bello
View this post on Instagram
Sika Osei
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Arese Ugwu
View this post on Instagram
Bisola Aiyeola
View this post on Instagram
Adeola C Adeyemi
View this post on Instagram
Tope Tedela
View this post on Instagram
Bukunmi Oluwasina O.
View this post on Instagram
Isoken Ogiemwonyi
View this post on Instagram