Connect with us

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada's Jaw Dropping Ensemble

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Bonang Matheba stole the Spotlight in Three Stunning Looks

News Style

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

Style

The Top 30 #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks through the Years!

Style

There's An All-White Theme This Week On BellaStylista: Issue 191

Promotions Style

Pepsi took the AMVCA Runway Show a Notch higher with these Pepsi-inspired Collection | See Photos

Promotions Style

Nigerian Idol Season 7 saw Banging Suits Moments on Screen | Here are some Photos

Promotions Style

Check out these Top Ten Fashion Moments from Nigerian Idol Season 7

Style

A Guide To Easy Chic Maternity Style, Courtesy Siyamthanda Ndube

Style

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada’s Jaw Dropping Ensemble

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada shuts it down on every red carpet she graces, and this time she went above and beyond for this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Styled by the fascinating Tiannah’s Place Empire, the BBNaija alum made a jaw-dropping appearance in an all-black ensemble featuring a bejewelled top with a risque cut-out and a black stoned twisted crown. The bottom half elevated her entire look to avant-garde status as unmissable black masks hung down her ruffle bustled gown paired with strappy heels.

The beauty influencer’s glam was as stunning as ever as she opted for sun-kissed blonde hair slicked back into a low braided ponytail. Ifu then amped up her edge by wearing eerie grey lenses, smoky graphic liners bold brows, lush lashes and soft lips with a  strong finish.

Kindly take notes if you want to be that edgy baddie that everyone is talking about at your next outing.

Credits
Styling: @tiannahsplacempire
Skin: @beautifuskin
Ensemble: @tiannahsplacempire
Crown :@jozeest
Makeup: @glambyadu
Photography: @segun_wealth | @tiannahphotostudio

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more AMVCA fashion content!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is…

Oderowho Elohor: The Thing About Retelling Single Stories

Kolawole Ajayi: Driving Safely During the Rainy Season

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress
css.php