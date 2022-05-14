BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Ifu Ennada’s Jaw Dropping Ensemble

Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada shuts it down on every red carpet she graces, and this time she went above and beyond for this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Styled by the fascinating Tiannah’s Place Empire, the BBNaija alum made a jaw-dropping appearance in an all-black ensemble featuring a bejewelled top with a risque cut-out and a black stoned twisted crown. The bottom half elevated her entire look to avant-garde status as unmissable black masks hung down her ruffle bustled gown paired with strappy heels.

The beauty influencer’s glam was as stunning as ever as she opted for sun-kissed blonde hair slicked back into a low braided ponytail. Ifu then amped up her edge by wearing eerie grey lenses, smoky graphic liners bold brows, lush lashes and soft lips with a strong finish.

Kindly take notes if you want to be that edgy baddie that everyone is talking about at your next outing.

Credits

Styling: @tiannahsplacempire

Skin: @beautifuskin

Ensemble: @tiannahsplacempire

Crown :@jozeest

Makeup: @glambyadu

Photography: @segun_wealth | @tiannahphotostudio

