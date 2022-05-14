Connect with us

BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nancy Isime made her #AMVCA8 red carpet appearance in a truly spectacular fashion. The “Blood Sisters” actress opted for an intricately designed number by Kosovo-based designer  Valdrin Sahiti, a favourite of stars like Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian and even Beyoncé. 

Making her way to our Best Dressed List for the night, Nancy who never shies away from a complex silhouette, stole the spotlight in this white encrusted floor-length gown and beautiful pearl embellishment which made the full look a total hit.

Styled by the talented Mimi Linda Yina, the look was complimented with more pearls decorating her arms, bold makeup and the Simone Rocha Pearl Egg Acrylic Wristlet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

Styling @medlinboss
Makeup @tmtbylayinka
Hair @kayzplace
Photography @ngozieme

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more AMVCA fashion content!

