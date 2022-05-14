BNStyle #AMVCA8 Spotlight: Nancy Isime stole the Spotlight in Valdrin Sahiti

Nancy Isime made her #AMVCA8 red carpet appearance in a truly spectacular fashion. The “Blood Sisters” actress opted for an intricately designed number by Kosovo-based designer Valdrin Sahiti, a favourite of stars like Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian and even Beyoncé.

Making her way to our Best Dressed List for the night, Nancy who never shies away from a complex silhouette, stole the spotlight in this white encrusted floor-length gown and beautiful pearl embellishment which made the full look a total hit.

Styled by the talented Mimi Linda Yina, the look was complimented with more pearls decorating her arms, bold makeup and the Simone Rocha Pearl Egg Acrylic Wristlet.

