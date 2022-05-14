Domina by Michelle’s New Collection Is An Ode To ’70s Fashion

Budding Nigerian sustainable brand Domina by Michelle recently unveiled their latest collection tagged The Past Before Me.

The brand’s latest offering features a classic 1970s silhouette, made in rich, calming pastel hues, crafted in natural fibres such as cotton, silk and linen, with a few hand-beaded pieces.

According to the statement of the brand:

The collection signifies how we relive the past presently through fashion. It reflects our world, through how the past in one way or another stays with us in the present, and would ultimately move with us into the future. The past before me is a nod to the refined fashion of the ’70s, which was a fusion of styles and cuts from past decades, and revolutionary styles at the time.

See the collection below.

Brand: @dominabymichelle